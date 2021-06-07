Preps: AHS boys lacrosse falls to VMS, girls soccer rolls to win

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team hosts Vail Mountain on Monday, June 7, 2021, on the AHS turf. Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times.



The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team hosted No. 7 Vail Mountain on Monday evening, falling 13-5 on the AHS turf.

The Gore Rangers, now 7-2 overall, led 8-1 at halftime. VMS also beat the Skiers 14-3 on May 14.

Aspen (1-8) is scheduled to close out its season Tuesday night against Summit. The single game (there is no separate JV contest) is planned for 5:30 p.m. on the turf, with a senior rose ceremony set for after the conclusion around 7 p.m.

The Skiers’ only win this season came May 27 at Summit, 10-4.

The AHS girls lacrosse team, undefeated at 8-0 and still ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, plays Tuesday at Battle Mountain (3-3) before closing out its regular season on June 15 at home against Steamboat Springs.

Aspen girls soccer easily beats Rifle

The Aspen High School girls soccer team rolled to a 10-1 win at Rifle on Monday. Caprice Seeman led the scoring with six goals, while Jenny Ellis had two of her own. Tigist Peshek and Alika Bassi had the others.

Rifle fell to 1-6-1 overall, while Aspen improved to 5-1-1 after its fourth straight win. The Skiers play again Tuesday at Roaring Fork and host Basalt on Thursday.

Basalt baseball plays to split with Coal Ridge

The Basalt High School baseball team played to a Monday split at Coal Ridge. The Titans won the first game, 10-9, while the Longhorns rolled in the second, winning 12-3.

Coal Ridge is now 5-10 overall, while BHS is 9-3 overall. The Longhorns are scheduled to play twice at Moffat County on Thursday.

Aspen baseball (2-9) will host Delta (7-6) in a Tuesday doubleheader on Lower Moore Field. The first game is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the seniors will be recognized ahead of the first pitch.

