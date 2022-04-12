Prep reset: Skiers, Longhorns look ahead after the weather cancels Tuesday play

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team hosts Green Mountain on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A strong spring snowstorm made for great skiing and snowboarding, but it shut down the local prep action scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. Here’s a sport-by-sport breakdown of what didn’t happen and the lineup going forward.

Lacrosse

The Aspen High School boys lacrosse team is 0 for 2 in attempting to play its home opener. The original home game against Battle Mountain back on March 16 had to be postponed due to travel difficulties by the Huskies — it’s been rescheduled for April 25 — and Tuesday’s matchup with Vail Mountain was scrapped due to the weather and has tentatively been rescheduled for April 29.

As it stands, AHS (3-3 overall) will next play Thursday at Battle Mountain (4-3). Both teams are flirting with being ranked in Class 4A through the CHSAANow.com poll. The Skiers will hope the third time is the charm for a home game next Tuesday when Grand Junction is scheduled to make the trip to Aspen.

The AHS girls lacrosse team didn’t have any games early this week so its schedule remains intact. The No. 6-ranked Skiers (5-1), coming off a tough non-league loss to now No. 3 Green Mountain (the Rams had been No. 2 in 4A as of Saturday’s game), next play Saturday at Castle View (6-2), which is ranked No. 5 in 4A this week.

Soccer

The undefeated Aspen girls soccer team had its game Tuesday at Delta canceled because of the weather. No new date had been announced as of Tuesday evening.





The Skiers (5-0), ranked No. 7 in 3A this week, next play Thursday evening at Basalt in a league game. The Longhorns (4-2-1) are coming off a 3-1 non-league home win over Roaring Fork on Monday. Aspen and Basalt also are scheduled to play May 2 on the AHS turf in a non-league game.

The Basalt High School girls soccer team hosts Moffat County on Thursday, April 7, 2022, on the BHS field.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Baseball

Wednesday’s game between Aspen and Basalt baseball has been rescheduled for May 3 at Crawford Field in El Jebel. They are also scheduled to play a doubleheader in Basalt on April 30.

BHS had also been scheduled to host Steamboat Springs on Tuesday, but that game was moved to May 11.

This means Basalt (2-2) is off until Saturday when it hosts North Fork in a league doubleheader. Aspen (0-5) currently has a home league doubleheader against Roaring Fork on the calendar for Saturday.

Golf

The Aspen girls golf team’s trip to Rifle on Tuesday was moved to next Tuesday, April 19. The Skiers also plan to play Monday in a tournament hosted by Glenwood Springs. AHS still hasn’t played since returning from spring break.

The highlight of the late-season schedule for the Skiers is their home tournament on May 9 at Aspen Golf Club. The Regional tournament is currently scheduled for May 23 in Alamosa, with state starting a week later.

Tennis

Aspen girls tennis had its Tuesday trip to Vail Mountain postponed to April 27. The Skiers also had to postpone Wednesday’s home match with Delta to next week, so now has the rest of this week off.

AHS is coming off a third-place finish over the weekend at a tournament hosted by Steamboat Springs, one of the larger in-season tournaments the team plays. Aspen’s Gemma Hill was given the sportsmanship award for the tournament.

Per MaxPreps, AHS is 5-1 overall in non-tournament matches this season.

Basalt girls tennis (0-3 per MaxPreps) is hoping to play Thursday at VMS, weather permitting, before hosting Glenwood Springs on Monday.

BHS is scheduled to host Aspen next Wednesday, April 20, at Crown Mountain Park.

Track

Unhindered by this week’s storm outside of practice plans, the track season will carry on Saturday when both Basalt and Aspen are scheduled to compete at Glenwood Springs, the Roaring Fork Valley’s only home meet of the season.

Basalt star Katelyn Maley, the two-time defending 3A champion in cross country, remains among the title contenders this spring. The junior, who won the 1,600-meter (or mile) race at state track last season, is currently ranked eighth (5:20.26) among 3A girls in that event as of the most recent MaxPreps updates. BHS junior Ava Lane is 10th (5:24.48) in the mile.

Maley also ranks third currently in the 800-meter run (2:18.60) and Lane is 13th (2:25.11). Both are also top 10 in the 400-meter run. BHS sophomore Jacey Read currently looks like a potential state qualifier in both the 100- and 200-meter sprints.

On the boys’ side, Basalt senior Gavin Webb is in position to qualify for state in long jump and high jump, and BHS senior Marlon Nelson is flirting with qualification in discus.

State track and field is scheduled to start May 19 in Lakewood.

acolbert@aspentimes.com