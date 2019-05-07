Prep briefs May 7: AHS girls golf competes at regionals, baseball gets first win

Aspen High School baseball coach Brian Bradford talks to the players between innings against Steamboat Springs on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Crawford Field in El Jebel. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times).

baseball-atd-040919-6

Aspen’s Zoe Guthrie has top-10 finish at regional golf tournament

The Aspen High School girls golf team competed Tuesday in its Class 3A regional tournament at Dos Rios Golf Club in Gunnison.

Aspen’s Zoe Guthrie shot a 20-over 91 to finish in ninth place, while Avery Hirsch shot 26-over 97 to finish tied for 12th and Hailey Higdon finished in 21st (113). All three qualified for the 3A state tournament.

Colorado Academy’s Caroline Jordaan won the regional with 1-over 72, while her teammate and sister, Marie Jordaan, was second with 73. Rifle’s Masi Smith was third with 74.

Colorado Academy easily won the regional with a collective 10-over 223. Vail Mountain and D’Evelyn tied for second at 60 over.

Next up will be the Class 3A state tournament, held May 20 and 21 at Eagle Ranch in Vail.

Aspen baseball rallies past Roaring Fork for first win

The Aspen High School baseball team earned its first victory of the season Tuesday in a 6-5 extra-inning win over visiting Roaring Fork at Crawford Field in El Jebel.

The Skiers scored twice in the third inning to hold a 2-0 lead after four innings, but the Rams answered with two runs in the fifth and another in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. AHS scored the tying run in the bottom of the seventh inning to force the extra innings.

Roaring Fork (6-13) scored twice in the top of the ninth inning after a scoreless eighth. The Skiers rallied yet again with three runs in the bottom of the ninth and won the game when Jon Haisfield was hit by a pitch, bringing the winning run home.

Now 1-18 overall, Aspen is scheduled to play Thursday at Middle Park, weather permitting. The Skiers had lost 7-1 at Cedaredge on Monday.

Basalt High baseball clobbers Grand Valley on Tuesday, 15-0

The Basalt High School baseball team rolled to a 15-0 win over visiting Grand Valley on Tuesday behind 15 hits by its offense. It was the second win in three games for the Longhorns, now 4-11 overall. BHS is scheduled to host Moffat County on Thursday, weather permitting.

Aspen High girls soccer hosts Englewood in playoff game Wednesday

The Aspen High School girls soccer team is scheduled to host Englewood at 5 p.m. Wednesday on the AHS turf in the first-round of the Class 3A state tournament.

Aspen (11-2-1) is the tournament’s No. 6 seed and Englewood (9-6) is the No. 27 seed. The winner will play either No. 22 The Vanguard School or No. 11 SkyView Academy in the second round. Those teams play at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Aspen High girls lacrosse to host Air Academy in playoff rematch Saturday

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team will play No. 13 seed Air Academy in the Round of 16 of the state playoffs. AHS (15-0) is the No. 4 seed and had a first-round bye. The Kadets (11-5) beat No. 20 Battle Mountain in the first round Tuesday, winning 17-9 in Colorado Springs.

Aspen beat Air Academy earlier this season, 14-10, and also beat the Kadets in the first round of the state playoffs last spring, 11-10.

The playoff rematch is tentatively scheduled for noon Saturday on the AHS turf.

State tennis now two days because of weather, starts Friday

With a winter storm expected to hit the state this week, the Class 3A girls state tennis tournaments have been condensed from three days to two. Instead of beginning Thursday, action will get underway Friday in Greeley and conclude Saturday.

The Aspen High School girls tennis team is sending nine athletes to the state tournament.

acolbert@aspentimes.com