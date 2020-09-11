Planning underway for US Grand Prix and big air World Cup at Copper Mountain
Copper Mountain Resort and the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team are hopeful to bring back an International Ski and Snowboard Federation Visa Big Air World Cup competition for the first time since 2017.
The U.S. Grand Prix World Cup halfpipe and big air World Cup events are tentatively planned for men’s and women’s snowboard and freeski. According to the International Ski & Snowboard Federation calendar, the freeski men’s and women’s big air is slated for Dec. 16-18, and the snowboard men’s and women’s big air is scheduled for Dec. 17-19. Although the events are on the FIS calendar, all World Cup competition plans are being reviewed at the FIS autumn meetings Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.
The big air competitions at Copper are tentatively planned to be hosted in conjunction with the annual U.S. Grand Prix World Cup halfpipe competitions. The men’s and women’s freeski halfpipe is scheduled for Dec. 17-19, and the men’s and women’s snowboard halfpipe is scheduled for Dec. 16-18.
Traditionally, Woodward Copper and Copper Mountain Resort host big air and halfpipe competitions on snow just above the Center Village base area.
If held, this would be the first big air World Cup competitions at Copper Mountain since the December 2017 Olympic qualifier in the lead up to the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea. Copper has annually hosted U.S. Grand Prix World Cup halfpipe competitions, including last year.
U.S. Ski & Snowboard spokesperson Andrew Gauthier said Thursday that this season’s qualifying events for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are yet to be determined but will be announced by Sept. 30.
