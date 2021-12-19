Photos: Richard Mille wins its third World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen

The World Snow Polo Championship returned to Aspen for its ninth year this past weekend, with Richard Mille holding off St. Regis on Sunday in the tournament final at Rio Grande Park.
Led by American 6-goaler Jesse Bray’s early offensive onslaught and the commanding on-horse presence of Argentinian 10-goaler Pablo MacDonough, Richard Mille took the title game 9-6 after leading 6-4 at halftime. Noted movie producer Sarah Siegel-Magness was the third member of Richard Mille, winning the championship after finishing runner-up as part of Royal Salute last year.
MacDonough, one of the world’s foremost polo players, was named tournament MVP, despite Bray leading the team in scoring in the first half.
St. Regis also featured an all-star lineup on Sunday, with Melissa Ganzi, Nic Roldan and Nacho Figueras making up the threesome. Ganzi, along with her husband, Marc Ganzi, host the Aspen snow polo event each winter, along with Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier. Roldan, a 9-goaler who is one of the best polo players in the U.S., has long been an Aspen mainstay and has been named the snow polo tournament’s MVP on multiple occasions.
Photos: Aspen World Snow Polo Championship
Richard Mille's Jesse Bray competes in the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Melissa Ganzi greets the fans prior to the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Richard Mille's Jesse Bray sends the ball back into play during the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Nacho Figueras greets the fans prior to the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Richard Mille and St. Regis compete in the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
St. Regis player Nacho Figueras, left, chases after the ball against Richard Mille during the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Richard Mille's Sarah Siegle Magness competes in the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The American flag is ridden around the arena by Hannah Hayden prior to the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Richard Mille and St. Regis compete in the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Richard Mille and St. Regis compete in the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Richard Mille's Pablo MacDonough competes in the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Richard Mille's Pablo MacDonough competes in the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Richard Mille's Pablo MacDonough, right, and St. Regis player Nacho Figueras watch the ball as they compete in the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
St. Regis player Nacho Figueras high fives the fans after the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Players high five the fans after the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Richard Mille's Pablo MacDonough, a 10-goal superstar who was named tournament finals MVP, greets the fans after the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Richard Mille and St. Regis compete in the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Richard Mille celebrates winning the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Actress Anna Kendrick, second from left, was among the stars to make a cameo at the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Actress Anna Kendrick, left, was among the stars to make a cameo at the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
A check for $15,000 was presented to the Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation after the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
The tournament served as the final stop of the 2021 World Polo Tour schedule.
The tournament is in part a fundraiser for the Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation, which was presented with a $15,000 check at the tournament’s conclusion.
Aspen’s World Snow Polo Championship often brings in a few A-list names, and this year was no different with famed actress Anna Kendrick making an appearance. Her “Pitch Perfect” co-star Kelley Jakle sung the National Anthem.
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.