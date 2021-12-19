Photos: Richard Mille wins its third World Snow Polo Championship in Aspen

Richard Mille's Jesse Bray sends the ball back into play during the finals of the World Snow Polo Championship on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Rio Grande Park in Aspen.

The World Snow Polo Championship returned to Aspen for its ninth year this past weekend, with Richard Mille holding off St. Regis on Sunday in the tournament final at Rio Grande Park.

Led by American 6-goaler Jesse Bray’s early offensive onslaught and the commanding on-horse presence of Argentinian 10-goaler Pablo MacDonough, Richard Mille took the title game 9-6 after leading 6-4 at halftime. Noted movie producer Sarah Siegel-Magness was the third member of Richard Mille, winning the championship after finishing runner-up as part of Royal Salute last year.

MacDonough, one of the world’s foremost polo players, was named tournament MVP, despite Bray leading the team in scoring in the first half.

This was the third Aspen snow polo championship in four years for Richard Mille — a Swiss company that makes luxury watches — after also winning it in 2018 and 2019. MacDonough also played for Richard Mille both of those years.

St. Regis also featured an all-star lineup on Sunday, with Melissa Ganzi, Nic Roldan and Nacho Figueras making up the threesome. Ganzi, along with her husband, Marc Ganzi, host the Aspen snow polo event each winter, along with Figueras and his wife, Delfina Blaquier. Roldan, a 9-goaler who is one of the best polo players in the U.S., has long been an Aspen mainstay and has been named the snow polo tournament’s MVP on multiple occasions.





Seven teams competed this year, beginning with round robin play on Friday at the Aspen Valley Polo Club’s indoor arena near Carbondale. Play moved over to Rio Grande Park on Saturday, with the third-place match and finals held Sunday.

The tournament served as the final stop of the 2021 World Polo Tour schedule.

The tournament is in part a fundraiser for the Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation, which was presented with a $15,000 check at the tournament’s conclusion.

Aspen’s World Snow Polo Championship often brings in a few A-list names, and this year was no different with famed actress Anna Kendrick making an appearance. Her “Pitch Perfect” co-star Kelley Jakle sung the National Anthem.

