More terrain will welcome Thanksgiving Day ski crowds to Aspen, Snowmass

Skiers and snowboarders will have something extra to give thanks for Thursday.

Aspen Mountain will add nearly 200 acres to its available terrain while Snowmass will open the Big Burn and part of Elk Camp on Thanksgiving Day, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Wednesday.

Skico is adding terrain for the holiday after receiving 25 inches of snow over the past week, with the big dump coming Monday night into Tuesday with 10 inches in 48 hours.

Another major snowstorm is forecast to roll into Colorado by late Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service, and last into Saturday.

On Aspen Mountain, Gent’s Ridge chairlift will fire up for the first time this season. The expert terrain at Walsh’s and Kristi will open. Copper Bowl will open to provide another option for top-to-bottom skiing and riding.

There will be about 454 acres of skiing available on Aspen Mountain on Thanksgiving. That is up from 282 acres at the start of Wednesday.

Skier and riders will give thanks Thursday at Snowmass when the Sneaky’s, Mick’s Gully, Dallas Freeway, Wineskin and Whispering Jesse trails open on the Big Burn.

The Elk Camp chairlift also will open at Snowmass to provide access to Bull Run and Grey Wolf.

Snowmass, which opened Saturday with 60 acres of beginner runs, will have 489 acres open on Thanksgiving. The Ullrhof and Up 4 Pizza restaurants will open with the Big Burn’s debut for the season.

The new Italian restaurant Sam’s also will open at the top of Sam’s Knob. The space has gone through a $2.5 million remodel.

The Aspen Mountain chairlifts will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. At Snowmass, the Village Express lift will run 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and all other lifts will run 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

A winter weather advisory has been issued from 5 a.m. Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday, with “total snow accumlations of 8 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts up to 18 inches (and) winds gusting as high as 40 to 50 mph.”

The storm is expect to hit eastern Utah and western Colorado by Thursday evening and in some areas will cause major travel issues.

“Over any of the high mountain passes travel may not be possible during this storm. Over all the mountains 12 to 24 inches of snow may accumulate, while portions of the San Juan, La Sal, Abajo and Uinta mountains may receive 40 or more inches of snow by Saturday afternoon,” according to the National Weather Service outlook. “There will be a rain and snow mix in the valleys through Friday, changing to snow Friday night.”