Mikaela Shiffrin to miss next World Cup race due to back issues, according to coach
Alpine star opts to be patient with her recovery after hurting her back in Soelden
Mikaela Shiffrin will not compete in this weekend’s World Cup parallel slalom due to complications with a recent back injury, Shiffrin’s coach Mike Day told AFP.
“She is not looking to ski in Lech, but that was never on the plan. Preparing for five events is just too difficult,” said Day.
The coach also indicated that Shiffrin’s recovery has been slow.
“It’s been progressing in a positive way. Unfortunately, she couldn’t manage it when we attempted to train shortly after Soelden,” he stated.
Shiffrin told the Associated Press on Friday that her ability to train was hindered by “a very severe muscle spasm or kind of a strain” in her back. Shiffrin has not “really been able to do much of any skiing at all” since Oct. 23, where she marked her 70th career World Cup victory in Soelden, Austria.
Soelden was also the site of Shiffrin’s first World Cup giant slalom victory in 2015.
Shiffrin’s bib from the October victory was auctioned off last week at the Gold Medal Gala in New York, U.S. Ski and Snowboard’s annual fundraiser. Shiffrin was the keynote speaker at the event.
The Lech race looked doubtful for Shiffrin early on, as she told reporters in late October that she needs to be patient with her recovery.
With the Beijing Games three months away, the Edwards native is taking a cautious approach as she shoots for medals in all five individual disciplines.
“It just takes a little bit to be able to really push on my skis with full-on intensity, which is frustrating, because right now, this is the bulk of time where I would normally be training all four events,” Shiffrin lamented to the Associated Press over the weekend.
“I just need to let it heal. It doesn’t take that long if I just take the time.”
