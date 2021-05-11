Maley sets school record, Basalt track and field returns to action after missed year

Basalt sophomore Katelyn Maley competes at the Rifle Invitational on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Kristen Maley/courtesy photo

Nearly two years removed from its last competition, the Basalt High School track and field team returned with aplomb by winning multiple events and even set an individual school record in Friday’s season-opening meet hosted by Rifle.

“These kids, they came in prepared, and you can tell by just the places on the board,” Basalt coach Allyson Decatur said. “We as coaches are beyond proud of their performance.”

The BHS girls finished third as a team, even though they only had six athletes competing. The BHS boys were ninth. The Aspen High School girls and boys each finished 12th.

Among the many notable performances, BHS sophomore Katelyn Maley won the girls 400-meter dash in 59.08 seconds, a new school record. This was her first high school track and field meet as the 2020 season, her freshman year, had been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Maley is quickly becoming a familiar name statewide, especially after she won the Class 3A state championship in cross country back in October.

“Katelyn Maley started the season fit, but has God-given genes to run well,” Decatur said. “Without having a freshman year, we were looking at her 400 time in eighth grade, and she was at 62 (seconds) in eighth grade. So we knew something theatrical was going to happen Friday. I was not sure she was going to go and break the school record, especially not using blocks. But she did.”

BHS sophomore Ava Lane finished second in the same 400-meter race Maley won, although she was more than five seconds off the blistering pace set by her teammate. Aspen senior Kendall Clark was fifth in 1:06.71.

The Basalt girls owned the 800-meter run, with Maley winning big in 2:19.33. BHS senior Sierra Bower — who won state cross country as a junior — was second in 2:30.95 and Lane was third in 2:39.96. Clark was fifth in 2:43.91.

Bower also won the girls 1,600-meter run, or the mile, in 5:24.10. BHS senior Kaitlin Boothe was fifth in both the 100-meter dash (14.05 seconds) and the 200-meter dash (29.23).

Basalt senior Katie Bohannan was third in high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and fifth in long jump (15-5.5), the latter of which she finished within striking distance of a school record.

“I keep in touch with the athletes throughout the year,” said Decatur, who wasn’t surprised by the team’s success, “and every single one of them had either been involved with another sport prior to track and field, and/or were running throughout the year.”

The BHS boys also had a good showing, with senior Rulbe Alvarado winning the 200-meter dash in 23.32 seconds. He also finished second in the 100-meter dash (11.63). Basalt senior Noah Allen took care of business in the 2-mile race, winning the 3,200-meter run in 11:09.66. BHS junior Carson Albright was fourth in the 400-meter dash.

Aspen junior Porter Lee finished third in the boys high jump (5-06).

The teams next compete Saturday at a meet hosted by Glenwood Springs High School.

acolbert@aspentimes.com