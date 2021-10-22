Maley, Basalt girls cross country second at regionals, Aspen girls qualify

Basalt High School's Katelyn Maley, left, battles with Alamosa’s Sarah Delacerda during Friday's Class 3A Region 1 cross country meet at VIX Park in New Castle.

The Basalt High School girls cross country team finished second behind juniors Katelyn Maley and Ava Lane in Friday’s Class 3A Region 1 race in New Castle. The state qualifier, held at VIX Park, was dominated by the Alamosa girls, who won with 31 points to Basalt’s 68 points.

Alamosa sophomore Sarah Delacerda won the girls race in 19 minutes, 18.2 seconds, holding off Maley (19:23.8), who is the defending 3A state champion. Gunnison freshman Madelyn Stice was third (19:41.9) and Lane was fourth (19:44.1).

Also showing well for the Longhorns was freshman Isabella Moon (16th, 21:06.4) and junior Sarah Levy (17th, 21:09.4).

Like Basalt, the Aspen girls will send the entire team to the state meet after finishing third at regionals with 90 team points, while Gunnison was fourth with 105 points.

Aspen’s top female runner in the regional race was junior Michaela Kenny, who was ninth in 20:29.9. AHS junior Elsie Weiss was 13th in 20:50.7 and freshman Julia Diaz was 19th in 21:31.2.





Other notable finishers in the girls race included Coal Ridge junior standout Mikayla Cheney finishing sixth (19:55.9) and Coal Ridge senior Araceli Ayala coming in 11th (20:42.7).

Limited by numbers, neither the Aspen nor Basalt boys will compete at state as a team, but the Skiers did qualify two runners individually. AHS sophomore Edwin Ryerson finished 13th in 18:29.3, and junior Eske Roennau was 15th in 18:36.3. The BHS boys did not have any state qualifiers.

Matching the girls, Alamosa won the boys race with 44 points, followed by Gunnison (96), Moffat County (104) and North Fork (137). Aspen finished ninth with 245 points.

Alamosa junior Santiago Trujillo won the boys race in 17:09.5, well ahead of Gunnison senior Jackson Baker, who was second in 17:22.7.

The state championship races are scheduled for next Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs.

