 Local golf results: Aspen golf association season ends with annual Karlinski Cup | AspenTimes.com
Local golf results: Aspen golf association season ends with annual Karlinski Cup

Staff report
The Karlinski family poses with this year's Karlinski Cup winner Jim "Schanzy" Schanzenbaker, middle, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Aspen Golf Club.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen Women’s Golf Association
From Sept. 28, 2022
Scramble Format
1st — Joanne Kates, Heather Kroger, Clarity Fornell 66
2nd — Peggy Sontag, Jamie McLeod, Mochele Goodhard 68
Nine-hole Match Play
1st — Amanda Vanderpool Flynn & Sarah Drake
2nd — Jamie Brewster & Megan Steven
Season Money Winner: Carolyn Barabe

Aspen Men’s Golf Association
From Sept. 29, 2022
Gross
1st Flight
1st— AJ Morris 69
2nd — Patrick Lyle 73
2nd Flight
1st — Brad Mosier 78
2nd — Chris Uber 80
3rd Flight
1st — Dave “Amoe” Amory 81
2nd — Jeff “Neckbone” Sivess 88
Net
1st Flight
1st — Jaik Winbush 69
2nd — Bob Coover 70
2nd Flight
1st — Paul Williams 68
2nd — Casey Puckett 71
3rd Flight
1st — Cory Lowe 67
2nd — Robert Plessett 70
Closest to Pin #8: Chris Uber 2’7″

Men’s End of Season Tournament: The Karlinski Cup
Overall Low Gross (Winner of The Karlinski Cup) — Jim Schanzenbaker 69
Over Low Net (Winner of Champions Cup) — Kyle Lapp 64
Low Gross
1st Flight
1st — J. “Schanzy” 69
2nd — Joey Haack 70
3rd — AJ Morris 70
2nd Flight
1st — Rick Newton 79
2nd — Casey Puckett 80
3rd — Jimmy McManus 83
3rd Flight
1st — Bill “Swanie” Swanson 81
2nd — Paulie Twohig 83
3rd — Jeff “Neckbone” Sivess 87
Low Net
1st Flight
1st — Kyle Lapp 64
2nd — Chris Jones 70
3rd — Brandon “Hoss” Blocker 70
2nd Flight
1st — Gary LaCouter 72
2nd — Terry “TC” Conner 72
3rd — Liam O’Neil 72 
3rd Flight
1st — Nathan Crowder 69
2nd — Doug “Gone Again” Faurer 71
3rd — John Crowder 71
Beat the Pro’s Best Ball (65) — Kyle Lapp 64
Closest to Pin #3: Patrick Lyle 8’7″
No. 8: Zack “Big Papi” Neiditz 2’2″
No. 14: Chaz Johnson 2’6″
No. 17: Kyle Lapp 6’6″
2022 Season Winners
1st — Zack “Big Papi” Neiditz
2nd — Brandon “Hoss” Blocker
3rd — Dave “Amoe” Amory

Family matriarch Suzy Karlinski speaks about this year’s Teddy Karlinski Scholarship winners, Lenna Persson, far left, and Jasper Grimm, middle, on Oct. 2 at Aspen Golf Club. The family awards the scholarships in remembrance of Teddy, Suzy’s son, who died in 2016 at age 28 from an epileptic seizure. The Aspen native was a talented golfer and snowboarder — his sister, Jordie (at right), was formerly a professional rider — and the family provides two scholarships each year to an up-and-coming golfer and snowboarder. Persson, a sophomore at Aspen High School, is a standout golfer, while Grimm, who is 17 and homeschooled, is a rising snowboarder who was even briefly coached by Teddy when he was younger. The scholarship presentation capped off the annual Karlinski Cup, which has become the Aspen Men’s Golf Association’s end-of-summer tournament. It was won for the second time this year by Jim “Schanzy” Schanzenbaker.
Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times
Sports
