Local golf results: Aspen golf association season ends with annual Karlinski Cup

The Karlinski family poses with this year's Karlinski Cup winner Jim "Schanzy" Schanzenbaker, middle, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Aspen Golf Club.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen Women’s Golf Association

From Sept. 28, 2022

Scramble Format

1st — Joanne Kates, Heather Kroger, Clarity Fornell 66

2nd — Peggy Sontag, Jamie McLeod, Mochele Goodhard 68

Nine-hole Match Play

1st — Amanda Vanderpool Flynn & Sarah Drake

2nd — Jamie Brewster & Megan Steven

Season Money Winner: Carolyn Barabe

Aspen Men’s Golf Association

From Sept. 29, 2022

Gross

1st Flight

1st— AJ Morris 69

2nd — Patrick Lyle 73

2nd Flight

1st — Brad Mosier 78

2nd — Chris Uber 80

3rd Flight

1st — Dave “Amoe” Amory 81

2nd — Jeff “Neckbone” Sivess 88

Net

1st Flight

1st — Jaik Winbush 69

2nd — Bob Coover 70

2nd Flight

1st — Paul Williams 68

2nd — Casey Puckett 71

3rd Flight

1st — Cory Lowe 67

2nd — Robert Plessett 70

Closest to Pin #8: Chris Uber 2’7″

Men’s End of Season Tournament: The Karlinski Cup

Overall Low Gross (Winner of The Karlinski Cup) — Jim Schanzenbaker 69

Over Low Net (Winner of Champions Cup) — Kyle Lapp 64

Low Gross

1st Flight

1st — J. “Schanzy” 69

2nd — Joey Haack 70

3rd — AJ Morris 70

2nd Flight

1st — Rick Newton 79

2nd — Casey Puckett 80

3rd — Jimmy McManus 83

3rd Flight

1st — Bill “Swanie” Swanson 81

2nd — Paulie Twohig 83

3rd — Jeff “Neckbone” Sivess 87

Low Net

1st Flight

1st — Kyle Lapp 64

2nd — Chris Jones 70

3rd — Brandon “Hoss” Blocker 70

2nd Flight

1st — Gary LaCouter 72

2nd — Terry “TC” Conner 72

3rd — Liam O’Neil 72

3rd Flight

1st — Nathan Crowder 69

2nd — Doug “Gone Again” Faurer 71

3rd — John Crowder 71

Beat the Pro’s Best Ball (65) — Kyle Lapp 64

Closest to Pin #3: Patrick Lyle 8’7″

No. 8: Zack “Big Papi” Neiditz 2’2″

No. 14: Chaz Johnson 2’6″

No. 17: Kyle Lapp 6’6″

2022 Season Winners

1st — Zack “Big Papi” Neiditz

2nd — Brandon “Hoss” Blocker

3rd — Dave “Amoe” Amory