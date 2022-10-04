Local golf results: Aspen golf association season ends with annual Karlinski Cup
Aspen Women’s Golf Association
From Sept. 28, 2022
Scramble Format
1st — Joanne Kates, Heather Kroger, Clarity Fornell 66
2nd — Peggy Sontag, Jamie McLeod, Mochele Goodhard 68
Nine-hole Match Play
1st — Amanda Vanderpool Flynn & Sarah Drake
2nd — Jamie Brewster & Megan Steven
Season Money Winner: Carolyn Barabe
Aspen Men’s Golf Association
From Sept. 29, 2022
Gross
1st Flight
1st— AJ Morris 69
2nd — Patrick Lyle 73
2nd Flight
1st — Brad Mosier 78
2nd — Chris Uber 80
3rd Flight
1st — Dave “Amoe” Amory 81
2nd — Jeff “Neckbone” Sivess 88
Net
1st Flight
1st — Jaik Winbush 69
2nd — Bob Coover 70
2nd Flight
1st — Paul Williams 68
2nd — Casey Puckett 71
3rd Flight
1st — Cory Lowe 67
2nd — Robert Plessett 70
Closest to Pin #8: Chris Uber 2’7″
Men’s End of Season Tournament: The Karlinski Cup
Overall Low Gross (Winner of The Karlinski Cup) — Jim Schanzenbaker 69
Over Low Net (Winner of Champions Cup) — Kyle Lapp 64
Low Gross
1st Flight
1st — J. “Schanzy” 69
2nd — Joey Haack 70
3rd — AJ Morris 70
2nd Flight
1st — Rick Newton 79
2nd — Casey Puckett 80
3rd — Jimmy McManus 83
3rd Flight
1st — Bill “Swanie” Swanson 81
2nd — Paulie Twohig 83
3rd — Jeff “Neckbone” Sivess 87
Low Net
1st Flight
1st — Kyle Lapp 64
2nd — Chris Jones 70
3rd — Brandon “Hoss” Blocker 70
2nd Flight
1st — Gary LaCouter 72
2nd — Terry “TC” Conner 72
3rd — Liam O’Neil 72
3rd Flight
1st — Nathan Crowder 69
2nd — Doug “Gone Again” Faurer 71
3rd — John Crowder 71
Beat the Pro’s Best Ball (65) — Kyle Lapp 64
Closest to Pin #3: Patrick Lyle 8’7″
No. 8: Zack “Big Papi” Neiditz 2’2″
No. 14: Chaz Johnson 2’6″
No. 17: Kyle Lapp 6’6″
2022 Season Winners
1st — Zack “Big Papi” Neiditz
2nd — Brandon “Hoss” Blocker
3rd — Dave “Amoe” Amory
