Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn to host ’The Pack’ series on Amazon Prime

Lindsey Vonn posed with her Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Lucy. Vonn is the host of the new Amazon Prime series “The Pack,” which debuts on Nov. 20.



In the past, Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn traveled the globe for World Cup ski races. Now she is still seeing the sights, but someone else is doing the competing.

Lindsey Vonn is hosting a new series called “The Pack,” which showcases the incredible bond between dogs and their human companions who are trying to claim $750,000 in prize money. “The Pack” debuts on Amazon Prime on Friday in more than 240 countries and territories.

Twelve dogs and their owners are given challenged and tasks that display the bond between the dog and its master. The winning team will take home $500,000 and give $250,000 to the charity of their choice.



“I was looking for a new and exciting challenge following my retirement from ski racing and I thought this was the perfect opportunity,” said Vonn in an email to the Vail Daily. “The Pack” intertwines my passion for dogs, competition and adventure.” Vonn has three dogs, Leo, Bear and Lucy, who can often be seen in her workout videos or on her travels.

In the series, the dogs and owners are put on one of two teams and are charged with passing all sorts of drills and challenges to prove which duo has the tightest bond. The dog owners get to travel the world with their best friend to places like the beaches of Costa Rica and the mountains of Switzerland to the streets of Mexico City and the Eiffel Tower in France. Lindsey Vonn is with them as well, along with her canine companion, Lucy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Vonn admits that Lucy probably would not have lasted long during the competition.

“We did most of the challenges before the contestants did. So I got to see how Lucy would fare if she was actually competing. It’s safe to say that she wouldn’t have done that well, but the skills that they were able to do were incredible. There were some very talented dogs on the show for sure,” said Vonn during an interview with the “New York Post” on Nov. 16.

In each locale, the human and dog duos will face fun and exciting challenges, designed by a team of accredited veterinarians and certified dog experts that also accompany the group on the journey.



Back to the $750,000 in prize money to the owner and pooch. The winner gets to keep $500,000 of it while the other $250,000 is given to an animal charity of the winner’s choosing. “The Pack” also donated $250,000 during filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country.

Vonn is no stranger to the cameras. She did a multitude of interviews over her ski racing career, which she retired from in 2019. Vonn had a bit part in the 20th season of “Law & Order,” one of her favorite shows, in 2010, and her link to television won’t stop with “The Pack.” Vonn has new production company called Après Productions. Her first project will be a documentary about Olympian Picabo Street coming in 2022.

“After being inspired to be an Olympian by Picabo Street, I can finally return the favor!” said Vonn in a recent Facebook post that showed a photo of a young Vonn with Picabo Street, a pivotal point where Vonn decided she wanted to follow in Street’s ski racing footsteps.

Follow Vonn, Lucy, their four-legged friends and their humans as the series kicks off on Amazon Prime on Friday.