Junior Gents to begin prep for 2022 rugby season, looking for a new set of recruits

The Junior Gents rugby team practices on Thursday, March 8, 2018, in Willits.

Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Before winter fully sets in, the Aspen Junior Gents rugby team hopes to get a head start on its upcoming season and is looking to recruit some fresh talent to the pitch.

The high school-level program is planning a training session this coming Sunday at the field in Willits, which is home base for the side during the season, and will train until Mother Nature forces them indoors.

“We’ll get serious in February again to get ready for the season,” coach Cameron McIntyre said. “Due to the COVID thing, we’ve lost quite a lot of guys who were there. But the guys who were with us when we had our state playoff run as freshmen, they will be back in the fray as seniors.”

The Jr. Gents are an offshoot of the Gentlemen of Aspen Rugby Club, which earlier in the fall won its latest Aspen Ruggerfest championship at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen. The younger side competes statewide through Rugby Colorado , which is not affiliated with the Colorado High School Activities Association.

Playing for the Jr. Gents is open to anyone in high school in the Roaring Fork Valley and surrounding communities. The bulk of the roster in recent years has come from Basalt and Glenwood Springs, although McIntyre would love to recruit players from as far as Rifle if they are interested. The season begins in late February and runs into May.





Many former football players have made the transition to rugby through the Jr. Gents over the years. No prior rugby experience is required. McIntyre is selling it as a fun, contact sport to discover now that the fall football season is concluded for area teams.

The team already has a couple of strong players to build around ahead of 2022 in Glenwood’s Sawyer McKenney and Cadin Howe. Howe spent the past year back in South Africa at a rugby school and is set to soon return to the valley.

To reach out about joining the team, contact McIntyre via email at camaroonmci11@live.com or by phone at 970-379-4740.

