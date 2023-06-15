High Points: Golden Nugs win as a team

It’s been nearly a week now since the home team Denver Nuggets won the championship of the National Basketball Association, and the good vibes continue to resonate. I actually am a bit surprised to be so moved by their Game 5 victory over the Miami Heat, but it was a feel-good story with a lot of bounces.

Start with the fact that this was the first hoops championship for the Nuggets since their inception 56 years ago back in 1967, when as a member of the upstart American Basketball Association, they were known as the Denver Larks. They had never even played in the Finals in the 47 years that they were in the NBA before making it this year. That’s a long time and fans — diehard fans as opposed to those ersatz johnny-come-lately-and-jump-on-the-bandwagon fans — deserve kudos for their devotion.

Remember, the Denver Broncos’ lost four Super Bowls before John Elway finally delivered back-to-back Lombardi Trophies, and the Colorado Rockies are one of six teams never to win a World Series, though they did make it to the Series in 2007, where they were swept by a Boston Red Sox team. We all know that the Colorado Avalanche has had their name engraved on the Stanley Cup three times now, including last year.

But more than just winning, it was the story of the Nuggets’ growth and determination as they worked over the last few years to achieve success that makes this one a bit special. Much like the Avalanche last year, they are a homegrown, well-run team that relies on players and a coach who have put in the time and effort to reach the pinnacle of their profession. This was not a one-and-done franchise that bought or brought expensive players in to cement a championship. Rather, it was a team that has seen steady improvement in each of the last few seasons as it built a champion.

Two of those players, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, are among the most exciting and steady performers in the NBA. Jokic, from a town called Sombor in Serbia, and Murray, from a town called Kitchener in Ontario, Canada, play together with uncanny precision that can only be attained by putting egos aside and putting in time together. They are the heart and soul of the team, and the international connection just makes it more interesting.





But it took contributions from other players like Aaron Gordon who scored 27 points in the Game 4 win in Miami, and Michael Porter Jr. and others to get the Nuggets over the hump. Make no mistake: The success of the Nuggets is the residue of consistently focusing on the concept of team.

And props to the Kroenkes “Père et fils,” as the father, Stan, and his son Josh have had unparalleled success in the last 18 months. During that time, four teams from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment have won professional titles. These include in reverse chronological order the Nuggets, Avs, and Los Angeles Rams that won the Super Bowl last February. That is an unprecedented run in today’s sporting environment. They obviously are doing something right.

Finally, this one felt good for a departed, old friend. Recently, Lo Semple, esteemed columnist for the Aspen Daily News, submitted a letter to this paper reminding all that one of the great Nuggets fans of all time was the late, lamented Stewart Oksenhorn, once the beloved arts editor for The Aspen Times. Stewy loved the Nuggets even when they were losers and may well have been Aspen’s biggest Nuggets follower. He was forever optimistic that one day they would triumph.

“He would have been so thrilled,” Lorenzo texted in the moments following the game.

And he is right.