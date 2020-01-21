Preps: Aspen High boys basketball pushes winning streak to five; girls also win

Aspen High School

Courtesy

The Aspen High School boys basketball team pushed its win streak to five games on Tuesday with a 51-44 win over visiting Vail Mountain School inside the AHS gymnasium.

Tied 9-9 after a quarter, AHS pulled ahead in the second quarter to take a 30-25 lead into the locker room. A 14-7 third quarter gave the Skiers even more breathing room, which was needed after VMS won the fourth quarter, 12-7, only to have AHS hold on for the win.

Braden Korpela led Aspen with 19 points, while Aidan Ledingham scored 16 points.

Vail Mountain dropped to 5-6 overall, while AHS improved to 7-3 overall. The Skiers haven’t lost since before the holiday break, winning five straight games to start 2020.

Aspen next plays Friday at Gunnison (9-2) before hosting Grand Valley (5-4) on Saturday.

The AHS girls basketball team also won Tuesday, beating VMS 52-25 only a few days after a 58-3 loss to Cedaredge. Maeve McGuire led the Skiers in scoring.

The win improves Aspen to 3-4 overall heading into Friday’s league game at a winless Gunnison team.

The Basalt High School basketball teams are scheduled to host Vail Christian Wednesday night.

Basalt wrestling is scheduled to host a home triangular on Thursday night.

Also later this week, Aspen hockey will host both Battle Mountain on Friday and Doherty on Saturday.

Aspen girls swimming and both its alpine and Nordic ski teams are on the road this weekend.

acolbert@aspentimes.com