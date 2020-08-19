Haack, Lintjer take main flight wins in Conviser Cup tourney at Aspen Golf Club

Despite the pandemic, the Aspen Golf Club was able to host its annual Conviser Cup, the city’s stroke play championship event. Held Saturday and Sunday, this year’s event marked the 20th anniversary of Michael Conviser’s passing, whom the tournament is named after.

More than 60 players took part in four different flights. This included 13 in the ladies flight, the most in several years, according to Aspen Golf Club’s head professional, Jim Pratt. The stroke play event used tee times as opposed to a shotgun start, allowing it to be held despite the county’s current health guidelines surrounding COVID-19.

“Congratulations to all the medalists and thank you to all the participants,” Pratt said. “A special thank you to Andrew Firman, the first assistant golf professional, and Dominic Lanese III, the assistant golf course superintendent, for all their hard work and dedication to this event and to the Aspen Golf Club. The golfers and staff members of the Aspen Golf Club make this facility a shining gem during these troubling and uncertain times.”

The tournament’s low round came on the first day from Joey Haack, who shot 73. He followed with 77 on Sunday to win the championship flight for the second time. He held off runner-up finisher Dominic Lanese IV, as well as Zack Neiditz (a former champion), Dawson Holmes, Nicky Mill and Chaz Johnson.

Lori Lintjer won the ladies flight, shooting 80-79, for the repeat title. Of note, Monika Hooker aced the 14th hole during competition.

