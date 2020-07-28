GoPro Mountain Games Elements adds running and fishing events for August

Anglers an compete on any type of water with any type of rod in the Biggest Fish virtual competition.

Anthony Thornton/Vail Daily file photo

GoPro Mountain Games Elements, the COVID-friendly version of the Mountain Games this summer, announced two additional events, slated for August: the Après 5K trail run and Biggest Fish virtual fishing competition.

The Après 5K trail run, on Aug. 15, will send runners and walkers through a course that finishes at the gates of the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

“It’s a 5K that isn’t a back-breaker, but it’s not for couch potatoes either,” the Mountain Games describes on its website.

The gates of the venue will serve as a finish line, and a welcome entry point for guests to enjoy a socially-distanced happy hour before a showing of “The Barkley Marathons.”

Registration for the event opens today, Tuesday, July 28, at 11 a.m. at mountaingames.com. All guests, including walkers, should plan to pick up their race bibs at the appropriate times: the bib serves as the ticket for the happy hour and movie screening.

All guests should of course respect social distancing guidelines on the course and at the venue, and arrive on time to their wave start time. The start times are 5:20, 5:40 and 6 p.m. on Aug. 15.

Biggest Fish invites anglers in the Vail Valley and beyond to sign up for a virtual fishing competition. From Aug. 8 to Aug. 16, anglers can fish on any type of water with any type of rod: the goal is to reel in the biggest fish. Once the catch is made, participants should snap a photo with standard tape measure ruling, as well as the date and time of the catch: use a Vail Daily if you’re local, or snap a picture of your watch or make a homemade sign.

Then, participants upload their photos to mountaingames.com/my-big-fish/, and once the contest closes at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 16, judges will get to work. They’ll inform winners directly via email on Monday, Aug. 17, and announce winners publicly on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

Registration closes on Saturday, Aug 15 at 6 p.m.

For more information about GoPro Mountain Games, visit mountaingames.com.