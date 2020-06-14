Glenwood Springs linebacker Kelton McPherson commits to Lake Forest College

In this November 2018 file photo, Glenwood Springs' Kelton McPherson and Miguel Herrerra bring down a Steamboat Springs player in action at Stubler Memorial Field.

Chelsea Self/Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Kelton McPherson played a lot. He played three sports in high school, all the way from ice hockey to lacrosse to football.

The latter of the three will now be his avenue to an education as he recently committed to Lake Forest College in Lake Forest, Illinois.

McPherson plans to compete for a starting defensive spot once he arrives.

“My dream scenario is to obviously start my freshman year and play all four years,” McPherson said. “But, one thing I’m excited for — since I have been a three-year starter, I haven’t had as much competition for our starting position — that (competition) is one thing that I look forward to a lot.”

In his time at Glenwood Springs High School, McPherson played linebacker. He was also named a captain his senior year and played nearly every snap.

Free time for McPherson largely consisted of just as much competition, only with his five siblings, instead of opponents. Lately, he’s even competed with his brother in the weight room. The drive isn’t new to his former head coach, Pat Engle.

“Kelton is a coach’s dream as a football player,” Engle said. “He’s an aggressive, mature and intelligent football player. He was kind of the heart and soul of our teams.”

McPherson even gives credit to his family for that impact.

“My dad taught me to be very competitive,” McPherson said. “He was my hockey coach, and me and my brother are 11 months apart. So, we have had a lot of competitions with each other and definitely have always thought we had to one-up each other.”

Though he has yet to depart for Illinois, McPherson’s already begun participating in the team’s workout program. Alongside him has been his brother, Nolan.

With all of the family impact on his athletic life, the decision to head to Lake Forest was put squarely on Kelton’s shoulders.

“We have a large family of children and they all have their own strengths and passions,” said Kelton’s mother, Lisa. “It’s at the point right now where he needs to do what makes his heart happy. He needs to have the path that is best for him so that he’s happy and successful.

“And in all, it was what fit best for him, because we’ve always encouraged them to try as many things as possible and to pursue what makes (them) happy and fulfilled.”

Kelton will head to the Midwest once the country opens back up. Behind him, he leaves a legacy as a Demons’ football stalwart.

“Kelton is just an all-day tough kind of kid,” Engle said. “I think that when you look at someone, and the word that you describe (with is) tough — there’s not too many kids that don’t want that description.”

