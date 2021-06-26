Glenwood Springs boys swimming nabs fifth place at state

Glenwood Springs High School 5th Place Team finish at the 4A Boys State Swim Championship at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. Back row from left, anner Esty, Tucker Esty, Ross Bradbury, Aeson Akins, Max Bradbury, Stuart Howard, Henry Doherty, Quinn MacPherson, Shea Card; front row from left, Harry Valentine-Wilson, Charlie Kiddoo, Coach Steve Vanderhoof. Courtesy photo.



The Glenwood Springs High School boys swim team nabbed a respectable fifth-place team finish to conclude the Class 4A state championship meet on Friday in Thornton.

The Demons ended with 288 total team points. Silver Creek took first with 314 total points.

“I believe our best finish ever until this year was 15th in the state by the boys’ high school swim team,” coach Steve Vanderhoof said via email. “The boys broke all three Glenwood team relay records at the championship meet. In addition, the Glenwood boys broke the team records in five of the eight individual events.”

Glenwood was only 19 points out of second place, resulting in one of the closest state 4A championships in years, Vanderhoof said.

Across the pool, the Demons swam best times in almost every race, Vanderhoof said. Top highlights for the Demons came in the 100-yard backstroke and the relays. Demons senior Shea Card — a Basalt High School student — nabbed a final time of 49.95 seconds to take first in the 100-yard backstroke.

“Going into the meet, Card was ranked second, but had been swimming so well, we were expecting a great swim,” Vanderhoof said. “Card did not disappoint and led the race from starting block to final touch with an All-American consideration time of 49.55.”

Card will swim at Division III powerhouse Denison University.

The Demons fell just a hair short of first place in the 200-yard medley relay. They would capture second place via a final time of 1:35.44. D’Evelyn came in first with a final time of 1:35.31.

The team record was by more than three seconds, Vanderhoof said.

“The lead went back and forth with D’Evelyn and in the end Glenwood freestyler Charlie Kiddoo was out touched,” he said.

Finally, the Demons also achieved a third-place finish in the 400-yard freestyle relay, ending with a final time of 3:14.98. Discovery Canyon took first in the event with a final time of 3:09.87.

ADDITIONAL RESULTS

Demons senior Charlie Kiddoo took eighth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:48.12, while junior teammate Quinn MacPherson took 13th with a time of 1:49.63.

Card nabbed fifth in the 200-yard IM event with a time of 1:54.77.

In the 50-yard freestyle, sophomore Ross Bradbury took 13th with a time of 22.73; senior Tucker Esty took 19th with a time of 23.08; and junior Max Bradbury took 26th with a time of 23.63.

In the 100-yard butterfly, Kiddoo took sixth with a time of 52.49, while senior Aeson Akins took 12th with a time of 55.09.

Quinn MacPherson on the blocks for the finals of the 200 freestyle at the 4A Boys State Swim Championship at Veterans Memorial Aquatic Center in Thornton. MacPherson went on to place 13th with a personal best time of 1:49.63.

Courtesy photo

In the 100-yard freestyle, junior Tanner Esty took 10th with a time of 50.14; senior Stewart Howard took 21st with a time of 52.14; while senior Tucker Esty took 22nd with a time of 52.26.

In the 500-yard freestyle, MacPherson nabbed 12th with a time of 5:02.05.

Also in the 100-yard backstroke, Akins nabbed sixth with a time of 53.37; Ross Bradbury took 12th with a time of 55.55; and Tanner Esty took 17th with a time of 56.72.

“Bradbury broke the team’s oldest record, which was set by Damien Gucwa in 2005,” Vanderhoof said.

In the 100-yard breaststroke, Max Bradbury took seventh with a time of 1:00.20; sophomore Henry Doherty took 18th with a time of 1:03.48; and Howard took 25th with a time of 1:06.86.

The Demons also took sixth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:30.94.

