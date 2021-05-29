Aspen girls lacrosse needs overtime to snag 14-13 win over Roaring Fork

The Aspen High School girls lacrosse team celebrates their win over Roaring Fork on Satuday, May 29, 2021, in Carbondale. Photo by John Stroud/Post Independent.



The Roaring Fork High School girls lacrosse team battled back from five goals down in the second half of Saturday’s game, forcing overtime before top-ranked Aspen was finally able to secure the 14-13 win in Carbondale.

It was another epic match in what’s quickly becoming one of the most competitive high school sports rivalries in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The top two teams in the Class 4A Mountain East league also battled back and forth in a rain-soaked May 17 game at Aspen. It was the Skiers who came from behind late to also win that one, 12-11.

On Saturday, after the Rams rallied late in regulation to tie it at 13, Aspen senior midfielder Kylie Kenny capitalized on a Roaring Fork turnover with all but 30 seconds of the extra four minutes expired to score the sudden-death winner.

“It’s few and far compared to her,” Aspen coach Amanda Trendell said of her team captain, who’s headed to the University of Denver to continue her lacrosse career. “Kylie is not only a great player on the field, but she cares about her team and you can’t ask for a better person to lead.”

Aspen improved to 7-0 and continues to hold the top ranking among 4A teams heading into the latter third of the regular season.

The Skiers built a 7-4 first half lead on consistent offensive runs by Kenny and junior attacker Georgia Hollander.

Roaring Fork had a goal from sophomore Addie Nolan with three minutes to play in the half to pull the Rams to within 5-4. But Kenny scored back-to-back goals to give the Skiers a comfortable lead at the break.

In the second half, Roaring Fork’s Libby Claassen capitalized when Skiers’ goalie Bella Haneman was called for stepping out of the crease on a pass-in.

Claassen scored to make it 8-5 with 17 minutes to play, but Kenny, along with her sophomore sister, Michaela Kenny, and Hollander kept the pressure on as the Skiers built a 12-7 lead inside 10 minutes to play.

Roaring Fork, which combines players from Roaring Fork, Glenwood Springs and Basalt high schools, wasn’t about to give in.

Goals from senior co-captains Claassen and Riley Dolan pulled Roaring Fork to within three before Aspen junior Mia Seltzer found the net to slow the Rams’ charge, making it 13-9.

Aspen girls lacrosse plays Roaring Fork on Saturday, May 30, 2021, in Carbondale. Photo by John Stroud/Post Independent.



But it was Claassen who controlled the draw down the stretch, as the home team rallied to tie it on two goals from Nolan and another pair from sophomore Sophie Hodson and Dolan to tie it at 13 with just over a minute left in regulation.

“Draw controls determine what happens in the game, and Libby coming up with a majority of those in the second half was huge,” Roaring Fork co-coach Chelsea Robson said.

“Unfortunately, we had one or two lob passes that got picked off in that overtime,” she added. “But this team is totally supportive of each other at all times, regardless of what happens out there. They’ve got great shooting skills and great communication skills, and that’s what makes stuff happen on either end of the goal.”

Trendell said she has enjoyed watching the young Roaring Fork program improve in just its second season of play, after the 2020 spring season got canceled due to the pandemic.

“I know a lot of the Roaring Fork girls. They’ve been working their butts off training with some of our girls since September, and it clearly shows,” Trendell said. “The more work both of these programs put in during the offseason, the more people will get a chance to see some good lacrosse.”

Roaring Fork dropped to 4-2 with four games left as the Rams look to move into the top eight in the 4A rankings for playoff seeding.

The Rams are at home Tuesday against Battle Mountain, while Aspen travels to Summit on Thursday.

Basalt baseball keeps on winning

The Basalt High School baseball team took both games from Roaring Fork on Saturday, winning 7-6 and 9-5. BHS has now won six straight games is moves to 7-2 overall. The Rams fell to 2-8 overall.

Basalt next hosts Aspen on Wednesday, while Roaring Fork head to Coal Ridge that same day.

