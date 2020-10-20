ESPN to host X Games Shred Hate Day on Thursday for Bullying Prevention Month

The sun sets behind the X Games superpipe at Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

ESPN will host programming in honor of the company’s X Games Shred Hate Day on Thursday. The content focuses on engaging fans, athletes and partners across the world in order to raise awareness about choosing kindness during Bullying Prevention Month, according to a news release.

ESPN and X Games launched Shred Hate in 2016 with the goal of providing innovative bullying prevention curriculum to schools across the country, including X Games host city communities.

Since the program began four years ago, ESPN reported more than 90,000 students have been reached with bullying prevention resources.

X Games hosts Jack Mitrani and Brandon Graham will moderate a panel on the X Games YouTube channel at noon featuring skier Gus Kenworthy, BMX rider Mykel Larrin and skateboarder Jordyn Barrett. The group will discuss how bullying has impacted them and how action sports have helped them overcome.

X Games will host a photo gallery on XGames.com highlighting athletes choosing kindness and will ask fans, athletes and partners to post a Shred Hate pledge to social media.

Mitrani also will go live on X Games’ Instagram account at 9 a.m. with snowboarder Maddie Mastro, at 2 p.m. with Special Olympic champion snowboarder Henry Meece and at 6 p.m. with BMX rider and three-time X Games gold medalist Ryan Williams.

