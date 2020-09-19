Cross country: Basalt’s Bower, Maley go 1-2 in Rangely, Aspen strong in Gypsum

The Basalt High School cross country team competed Friday at the Rangely Cedar Ridges meet in Rangely, where the BHS girls carried on with their impressive season. Led by what has become a strong 1-2 punch in senior Sierra Bower and sophomore Katelyn Maley, the Longhorn girls won the five-team meet with 29 points, followed by Moffat County (44) and Coal Ridge (73).

Bower, the defending 3A state champion, won the race in 18 minutes, 55 seconds. Maley was second in 19:24, Coal Ridge’s Mikayla Cheney third in 20:06 and Basalt sophomore Ava Lane fourth in 20:32. BHS freshman Avery Smith was 10th in 23:40.

The Basalt boys finish fourth out of six teams with 92 points. Moffat County won with 41 points, followed by Coal Ridge in second with 60 points.

Senior Talon Carballiera led BHS by finishing fourth in 19:30. Junior teammate Ross Barlow was a spot back in fifth with a time of 19:35. Coal Ridge sophomore Tyler Parker won in 18:39.

Aspen High School competed Saturday at Eagle Valley’s meet in Gypsum. The AHS girls finished second (63 points) to only Battle Mountain (59 points). Glenwood Springs was third with 68 points.

Senior Kylie Kenny led the Skiers by finishing fifth in 19:54, while sophomore teammate Elsie Weiss was sixth in 20:12.70. AHS sophomore Michaela Kenny just missed the top 10, finishing 11th in 21:08.80. Eagle Valley’s Samantha Blair won in 18:11, while Glenwood’s Ella Johnson was second in 18:15.10.

The AHS boys finished seventh among seven teams, a meet won by Eagle Valley. Aspen’s top finisher was Christian Kelly, who came in 10th in 17:34.50. Kelly also is the No. 1 singles player on the tennis team, which won its regional championship on Friday in Grand Junction.

Summit’s Dominykas Remeikis won the boys’ race in 16:43.50.

Teams have two more weekends of racing before the scheduled regional meet on Oct. 9 in Durango. The state cross country meet is slated for Oct. 17 in Colorado Springs.

acolbert@aspentimes.com