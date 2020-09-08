High school football can be played this fall in districts that are ready, Gov. Polis says

The Basalt High School football team plays against Battle Mountain on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, on the BHS field. The Longhorns won, 28-0. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

DENVER — There may be Friday night lights in Colorado this fall after all.

Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that the state is giving the green light to reconsider moving high school football back to its traditional season, after the sport was officially pushed to spring on Aug. 4 due to coronavirus concerns.

“We want to work with (CHSAA),” Polis said. “If their board moves forward and wants to propose a fall season for CHSAA football, we would be thrilled to work with them to make that happen for the districts that are ready to go.”

Football was initially pushed to the spring as part of CHSAA’s return-to-play plan for the 2020-21 school year that includes four seasons and condensed schedules. But the state’s declining coronavirus cases since late July — coupled with an insistent base of coaches, players and parents who fought for football to be played — led to reconsidering the decision.

Prior to Tuesday, Colorado was one of 18 state associations (including Washington D.C.) that either pushed football to the spring or had not yet determined a schedule. Grassroots momentum to have the football season restored this fall has been fueled by local coaches on Twitter, and a Change.org petition to “Let Them Play” had more than 13,700 signatures as of Tuesday afternoon.

