Colbert’s Prep Playbook: Welcome to X Games week, where prep sports carry on

Yep, it’s that week, the one where I write my apology for having to lie low on the high school coverage for a bit. Blame ESPN for deciding to hold X Games during the prep season. The audacity.

So, while I’m absorbing way too many Monster energy drinks from my new home at Buttermilk this week, I’ll still be glancing at some Skier and Longhorn scores when I can. It’s actually a busy and important week for teams, so here’s the rundown of what to look for:

BASKETBALL

Aspen High School boys basketball seems to be finding its mojo. Despite missing some veteran players because of injury, the underclassmen have been stepping up in a big way.

The Skiers have won four straight games, which matches the longest streak the team has had in coach Alex Schrempf’s four years here. AHS also won four straight games during the 2016-17 season.

At 6-3 overall and 1-0 in 3A Western Slope League play, the Skiers host Vail Mountain (5-5) on Tuesday night in what is shaping up to be a critical game for both teams — not that records matter when Aspen and Vail play in any sport. It’s not a league game, as VMS plays in a lower classification, but it’s important for momentum, especially for this young Aspen team.

The Aspen girls (2-4) also play Vail Mountain on Tuesday. They hope to rebound from a pretty brutal loss to Cedaredge on Friday. Both AHS teams will then play Friday at Gunnison before hosting Grand Valley on Saturday.

Basalt basketball next plays at home Wednesday against Vail Christian. The BHS girls (3-4) have followed three straight wins with a pair of losses to solid teams in Coal Ridge and Delta. At 4-5, Vail Christian won’t be a pushover by any means.

The BHS boys (1-8) are looking to get on track after a couple of blowout losses to open league play. At 7-1, I’m not sure Vail Christian — ranked No. 9 in 2A this week — is going to be the team that lets that happen. It doesn’t get any easier with a currently 9-2 Gunnison team hosting Basalt on Saturday.

HOCKEY

It continues to be a bit of a rough go for Aspen hockey, which is 3-5-3 overall after a draw with Steamboat Springs and a loss to Summit over the weekend. Maybe coming back home this weekend will help. AHS hosts Battle Mountain (4-6-1) on Friday and then No. 10 Doherty on Saturday. The Huskies beat Aspen 6-1 earlier in the season and will play Thursday against Glenwood Springs. Doherty just broke into the rankings this week with its perfect 10-0 record.

AS FOR THE REST…

Basalt wrestling is hosting a triangular on Thursday before going to a tournament in Paonia on Saturday. Regionals are about three weeks away.

Aspen swimming will be in Gunnison on Friday. After a trip to Fruita next week, it’ll be the Western Slope championships Feb. 7-8 and then the week after it’s off to state.

Aspen alpine skiing heads to Copper for a slalom on Friday, while Nordic will be at Lake County on Saturday. Keep in mind alpine (Feb. 6) and Nordic (Feb. 8) both have home meets coming up soon. State skiing is Feb. 27-28.

See you all after X Games, if we make it. How many energy drinks are too many? Actually, don’t answer that.

acolbert@aspentimes.com