Coal Ridge’s Young shares player of year honors, Basalt’s Chadbourne top coach

The talent pool was deep in the just-concluded Class 3A Western Slope League volleyball season, as evidenced by a three-way tie in the coaches’ voting for player of the year.

Sharing the honor for this one-off spring season that was delayed from the fall due to the pandemic is Coal Ridge High School senior outside hitter Phoebe Young.

Her name will go alongside Cedaredge senior middle hitter Kammie Henderson and Delta junior middle blocker Erika Kuta.

Young finished the season for the 9-5 Titans with 187 kills, with a kill rate of 40% through 51 sets played. She also had 14 service aces with a serve percentage of 92.4%, and defensively she contributed 169 digs.

Young is a multi-sport athlete who also pole vaults during the track and field season, which begins this week. She recently signed to vault for St. Martin’s University.

Joining her as first-team all-conference selections was Titans teammate and fellow senior, middle hitter Taylor Wiescamp, who just signed to play volleyball for Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. Honorable mentions went to Coal Ridge seniors Brecken Guccini (outside hitter) and Ari Cornejo (libero).

Other area all-conference selections include, from Grand Valley: junior outside hitter Katie Ray and senior middle hitter Emma Whiting; and from league champion Basalt: senior outside hitter Karina Bauer, senior middle hitter Riley Dolan and junior setter Lexi Lowe.

And, for honorable mention, from Grand Valley, senior libero Alex Mendoza; from Rifle, junior middle hitter Kimber Lang; from Roaring Fork, senior outside hitter Lily Nieslanik; and from Basalt, senior outside hitter Gabby Narby, senior setter Sydney Picard and sophomore middle hitter Macy Scherer.

Aspen’s Reese Leonard, a junior libero, was named first-team all-conference. Aspen’s Meghann Smiddy, a senior setter, was honorable mention.

Coach of the year honors went to Basalt’s David Chadbourne.

