Clubhouse Chronicles: Just like riding a bike with the Community Pedaleando

How many times in your life have you heard the phrase “It’s like riding a bike”?

Imagine never owning a bike, or even knowing how to ride one. Imagine having kids and not knowing how to teach them this supposedly innate skill. Imagine living in this valley, connected with bike trails of all kinds, and not having the opportunity to enjoy them whether for recreation or commuting.

That is what makes the Community Pedaleando — Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club and Valley Settlement’s celebration of cycling, health and sustainability — so special. The Community Pedaleando aims to bring families throughout the Roaring Fork Valley together to kick off summer and learn more about the biking resources that exist in our community.

Regardless of your age or skill level, we hope you’ll join us Sunday, June 9, at North Face Park in Carbondale from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. to celebrate the start of biking season. There will be an easy out-and-back group ride on the bike path (6 miles total with the option to turn around at any time) for all ages, with snacks and water along the route.

We will have plenty of bikes available to borrow for riders ages 7 and older. WeCycle will run learn-to-ride clinics for adults, and we’ll set up a fun obstacle course to test your skills. There will be music and all attendees will get a free lunch to enjoy together in the park.

Some lucky riders will take home bikes of their own: Way of Compassion will be giving away refurbished bikes and Basalt Bike & Ski will raffle off one brand new bike. Aloha Mountain Cyclery will be on hand to give your bikes a tune up for the upcoming season. Aspen Valley Hospital will be there to help educate riders on bike safety and give away helmets.

While AVSC’s mission is to provide all youth in the Roaring Fork Valley the opportunity to excel as athletes and as people through winter sports, we’re focused on increasing recreation and access to the mountains year-round for local youth. Beyond the Community Pedaleando, we offer youth bike programs all summer. These programs range from intro to biking clinics (now in their third summer) to an advanced mountain biking team. Our free clinics are held in June and July throughout the valley. Bikes and helmets are available if needed; athletes will learn basic technique, maintenance and etiquette. Visit http://www.teamavsc.org/summer to learn more!

We are grateful to our partners for their generosity and shared vision in helping us get more families, and especially kids, on bikes.

After all, what is more RAD than biking?

Clubhouse Chronicles is a behind-the-scenes column written by the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club. It runs periodically in the Friday Outdoors section.