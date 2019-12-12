Clubhouse Chronicles: If boot fits, must be ski season for Aspen Supports Kids

The glass slipper was fitted to more than 400 kids on Dec. 3, a magical winter night in Aspen. It took a team of Prince Charmings on Durant Street between Gorsuch and Four Mountain Sports to make the dreams come true for the future skiers and snowboarders in Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club’s 2020 Aspen Supports Kids program.

Parents took off early from work and families traveled from as far as Rifle to get outfitted with snowboards, skis, boots and poles that athletes get to keep for the entire winter season. The line at the Gorsuch Ski Cafe started to form by 2 p.m. for doors opening at 4. Hot chocolate from The Little Nell and cookies from Paradise Bakery were offered to keep the kids warm and happy. Even Santa stopped by to share in the spirit of giving!

For some, this was their first experience putting on boots, holding skis and dreaming of the thrill of heading down the mountain. For other familiar faces, this night feels like a homecoming of sorts. Whether it’s the kid’s first year or fifth, they were decked out in new beanie hats with arms full of equipment fit specially for them, ready to hit the mountain by the time they walked out of the cafe.

As AVSC’s Aspen Supports Kids director, I was honored to be a small part in coordinating this evening for these families. Sometimes I can take for granted the steps that are involved in preparing for the upcoming season. The equipment, the gear, the apparel, etc. Not to mention if you have more than one child.

The checklist is long, but important. We are incredibly lucky to have community partners like Gorsuch and Four Mountain Sports to provide the main components and take the pressure off of families in need, and in the process, make skiing and snowboarding accessible to so many local kids. Thanks to Jeff Gorsuch and his team and to Aspen Skiing Co. and their teams both at Four Mountain Sports and the ticket office for making it such a special night for all!

In less than a month, Aspen Supports Kids full season programs will kick off on Highlands and Snowmass, quickly followed by Buttermilk’s start in February. We have more than 1,500 kids registered for one of our 10 recreational skiing/snowboarding programs, offering six-, eight- and 12-day lesson options. We are ready to give these kids the skill set and confidence to LOVE the mountains in the winter.

Visit https://teamavsc.org/ASK-Programs for more details on Aspen Supports Kids, AVSC’s recreational division.

Clubhouse Chronicles is a behind-the-scenes column written by the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club that runs periodically in the Outdoors section.