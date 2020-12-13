CHSAA offering student-athletes free mental health webinars this week
The Colorado High School Activities Association plans to offer three student-based mental health, web-based seminars this week to address student mental health concerns related to the COVID-disrupted sports seasons and activities.
The webinars, titled “Taking Care of You When Your World Has Been Turned Upside Down,” are slated to take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to a CHSAA press release.
The sessions are to be conducted by JC Pohl, an award-winning author and producer of “Teen Truth,” and Caleb Campbell, West Point graduate and former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, who is nationally known for his work around student mental health and resilience.
Sessions are being offered statewide at no-charge to all students. They will focus on providing students with strategies for self-care and ownership in their social, physical and mental well-being amid the academic, interscholastic and general life disruptions due to the pandemic, according to the release.
“It has been nine months since the pandemic initially shut down schools, activities and the traditional norms our students have known that have shaped their world,” CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green said in the release. “The on-going uncertainty of when things are going to return normal produces anxiety in us all but more so for our kids where disruptions have left them questioning their place and identity during the pandemic.
“We, as educational leaders, need to provide our students with coping strategies and resilience in navigating their current world that has been turned upside down by decisions out of their control as a result of the negative impacts of COVID-19.”
Students should check with their school for registration information, which was sent out last week.
