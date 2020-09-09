CHSAA board unanimously votes to not move high school football to fall, despite Gov. Polis saying state was open to idea

Aspen football practice on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018. (Photo by Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times).

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

The push to bring back high school football this fall appears to be over.

The Colorado High School Activities Association Board of Directors voted Tuesday night not to reconsider changes to the revised 2020-21 athletic calendar that moved football and other sports to the spring.

The vote came hours after Gov. Jared Polis expressed a willingness to bring back football this autumn.

“We understand that our school communities would like to return to all levels of normalcy,” said Troy Baker, the President of CHSAA’s Board of Directors, in a news release. “We listened to all parties and the voices of our membership resonated strongly to support the plan as approved in August.

“The plan aligns with the CHSAA mission. All students have an opportunity to play a season during the 2020-21 school year.”

For more, visit https://www.denverpost.com/2020/09/09/chsaa-will-not-reconsider-fall-football/.