Carbondale’s DeMoor sets Sopris Runoff course record; Phillips wins women’s race

Carbondale resident and former University of Colorado standout runner Joseph DeMoor cruises into town along Highway 133, en route to a record-setting time of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 30 seconds in the 14-mile Mt. Sopris Runoff Saturday morning.

John Stroud/Post Independent

The Mount Sopris Runoff 14-miler, and the shorter 4-mile Fair Run, continued the many activities and competitions of the annual Carbondale Mountain Fair Saturday morning.

The more challenging and lengthy of the two races starts at the old Emma Schoolhouse and traverses West Sopris and Prince Creek Roads before the finish line greets runners in the heart of Mountain Fair at Sopris Park.

Setting a new course record of 1 hour, 21 minutes, 30 seconds, was Carbondale resident and former University of Colorado runner Joseph DeMoor. The 2008 3A state cross country champion while at Buena Vista High School, DeMoor easily outdistanced New Castle’s Wesley Toews, who galloped into Sopris Park at 1:28:21.

“It was a smooth course out there today,” stated DeMoor. “No problems on a beautiful morning.”

Third place overall was Glenwood’s Jeason Murphy with a time of 1:28:51. And, 2019 Glenwood Springs High School graduate and soon to be University of Colorado at Colorado Springs runner Gavin Harden placed fourth, hitting the finish line in 1:35:22.

On the women’s side, Strawberry Shortcut 10K winner Kate Phillips of Carbondale was the victor for the ladies, and sixth place overall, at 1:38:41. Jenny Dziara was the 14-mile women’s runner-up, finishing in 1:53:03.

The 4-miler, which had runners transported on a bus from Sopris Park up to a starting point on Prince Creek Road, saw Brandon Olszewski take the overall title with a time of 24 minutes, 19 seconds.

Sixty-two year old Carbondale running legend Brad Palmer blistered the mostly downhill course to place second overall at 26:33. Olivia Foulkrod (30:58) won the women’s 4-mile, with Katherine Christoff (33:06) taking second place.

“Perfect day for the Mountain Fair runs,” said race director Brion After, owner of Independence Run & Hike, which puts on the annual event.

“No smoke in the air this year and we had some course records,” he said, referencing last year’s effects from the Lake Christine Fire. “Everyone seemed to enjoy it.”

This year’s event drew a total of 83 runners in the two races combined. The 14-mile had 55 runners, and 28 runners toed the line for the 4-mile.

