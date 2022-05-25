Carbondale golf pro Rohrbaugh teeing it up in the Senior PGA tourney this weekend

Doug Rohrbaugh



Longtime Roaring Fork Valley golf club professional Doug Rohrbaugh is set to play in this weekend’s Senior PGA Championship at Harbor Shores Golf Club in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Rohrbaugh is the former head pro at Ironbridge Golf Club and the current lead PGA instructor at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale.

A past participant in numerous PGA events, he will compete this weekend alongside major champions, including Steve Stricker, Ernie Els, Jim Furyk, Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh and Tom Lehman.

The tournament begins Thursday.

“While competing on tour is the primary job of professional golfers, Doug is a PGA club professional and his day-to-day responsibilities are vastly different than a professional golfer,” a news release states.





He is one of only 35 PGA club professionals from across the U.S. to earn a spot in the Senior PGA Championship. This will be Rohrbaugh’s eighth career Major Championship event, the release states.

Previously, Rohrbaugh competed in three KitchenAid Senior PGA Championships (2014, 2015 and 2018), four U.S. Senior Opens and the Regions Tradition, where he finished tied for 62nd.

In regional play, he was the winner of the 2018 and 2020 Colorado PGA Section Match Play Championships.

He is also a recipient of the 2018 Colorado PGA Section Player of the Year, the 2012-14 and 2018-20 Colorado PGA Section Senior Player of the Year, and numerous other awards.

“Doug has been involved in a charity ‘Golf for Kids’ in the past, an event hosted by the late Eagles singer Glen Frey, and spent a year playing the Australian Tour in 1989,” the release states.

In addition, his son, Tristan, won the Colorado state high school 3A golf title in 2013 for Basalt High School.