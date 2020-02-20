Briefs: Limited memorial scheduled for hockey coach James Bond on Saturday

James Bond

Courtesy photo

Limited tribute set Saturday for late hockey coach James Bond

In cooperation with Aspen Junior Hockey, there will be a tribute to coach James Bond at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Aspen Ice Garden.

Bond arrived in Aspen in late summer of 1972 and immediately became involved in the just-starting junior hockey program. He coached his last team in the 1998-99 season. He coached Squirts until 1981 and then coached the PeeWee teams until 1999.

He was also actively involved with the Aspen Leafs hockey team and early town leagues. He eventually was the director of Aspen Junior Hockey.

If you were a “student” of coach Bond, a parent of one of his players or a team manager, please join us at the rink for this event.

We also welcome all fellow coaches, all Leaf players and anyone who was involved in any phase of Aspen hockey in these years.

There will be a scrimmage of players from his past teams from 4:15 to 5 p.m. During this time, there will be a chance to mingle with old friends and view various hockey memorabilia.

The tribute will start at 5 p.m. You can stand on the ice if you want, so dress appropriately.

No food or drinks will be available.

We would like to limit this mostly to hockey friends and family. There will be a general memorial for Bond on June 6 in Herron Park.

— from the family of James Bond

CARE’s Snowshoe Shuffle race/hike is Sunday at Sunlight Mountain

Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE) will host the annual Sunlight Mountain Snowshoe Shuffle on Sunday, an 8K snowshoe race/hike at Sunlight’s Babbish Gulch trails.

Dogs are welcome for this fundraising event to support CARE’s animal shelter operation in Spring Valley, but they must be friendly and on a leash.

Registration includes a Snowshoe Shuffle T-shirt, snacks and a raffle ticket to win one of many prizes. All proceeds benefit Colorado Animal Rescue. Pre-registration is $30 and available online, and $35 the day of the race. More information at coloradoanimalrescue.org.

—Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race set for Saturday at Frisco Nordic Center

The Frisco Nordic Center is hosting the fourth annual Frisco Freeze Fat Bike Race at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Racers will complete three laps over 14 kilometers of racing on groomed trails, starting and ending near the Frisco Nordic Center lodge.

The course will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday and 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Cost is $25 Friday and free Saturday for those who have registered to compete. The event is the only chance to ride a fat bike on the Frisco Nordic Center trails.

Registration is $40 through noon Friday and $45 on the day of the event. Youths 17 and younger get a $10 discount on race fees. Online registration is available at FriscoNordic.com or by calling 970-668-2570.

— Summit Daily

acolbert@aspentimes.com