Preps: Basalt’s Sierra Bower wins again, Aspen boys tennis beats Dawson

Basalt’s Sierra Bower wins cross country meet at Gypsum Creek

Basalt High School junior Sierra Bower won yet another cross country race on Saturday when the team competed at the Eagle Valley Invitational at Gypsum Creek Golf Course. Bower won the girls’ race with a time of 18 minutes, 7.2 seconds, which according to the BHS athletic department is a new course record. The Eagle Valley duo of Samantha and Joslin Blair tied for second in 18:31.1.

Bower’s performance helped the BHS girls to a third-place team finish with 83 points. Fruita Monument and Glenwood Springs each finished tied for first with 77 points. Aspen was sixth in the girls’ race with 121 points.

Junior Kylie Kenny led the AHS girls by finishing 11th in 20:12.7. AHS junior Kendall Clark was two spots back in 13th, finishing in 20:25.3. A pair of Basalt freshmen in Sarah Levy (20:25.5) and Katelyn Maley (20:27.4) were 14th and 15th, respectively. AHS freshman Elsie Weiss also recorded a top-20 finish, coming in 19th in 20:44.5.

Neither Aspen nor Basalt recorded a team score on the boys’ side, won by Summit with 68 points. Fruita Monument was second (80) and Grandview was third (81).

Battle Mountain’s Sullivan Middaugh won the boys’ race in 16:45.2., with Summit’s Jeremiah Vaille coming in second place in a close 16:45.3. Sophomore Brenon Reed led Aspen by finishing 53rd in 19:07.9. Basalt junior Noah Allen led the Longhorns, finishing a spot back in 54th in 19:08.4.

Complete results can be found here.

Basalt volleyball beats Olathe; Aspen volleyball falls in three sets at Moffat

The Basalt High School volleyball team earned its second win of the season on Saturday by sweeping through visiting Olathe inside the BHS gymnasium. Set scores were 25-20, 25-21 and 27-25. Basalt, now 2-4 overall, next is scheduled to host Grand Valley on Tuesday.

The Aspen High School volleyball team played Saturday at Moffat County, losing in three sets. Scores were 25-13, 25-11 and 25-17. The Skiers, now 0-2, play Tuesday at Summit. Basalt will host Aspen on Thursday.

Aspen boys tennis beats Dawson to complete perfect week

The Aspen High School boys tennis team played one of its toughest matches of the season on Saturday, beating Dawson 6-1 on the Aspen city courts. The only loss came at No. 1 singles, with Dawson’s Riley Burridge beating Aspen’s Christian Kelly 6-2, 6-4. Aspen’s Alex Mosher and Liam Sunkel won at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively.

Aspen played Vail Christian on Thursday, winning 7-0, which followed up a 7-0 win over Basalt on Tuesday. On Sept. 6, the Skiers took eighth at the Western Slope Invitational, with Mosher’s runner-up finish at No. 2 singles the best result.

Aspen is next scheduled to host Fruita on Thursday. Basalt tennis is scheduled to host Vail Christian on Wednesday at Crown Mountain Park.

Basalt softball loses for first time in make-up with Conifer

The Basalt High School softball team lost 8-7 on Saturday against Conifer, the first loss of the season for the Longhorns. It was a makeup from the Sheridan softball tournament late last month, with both teams competing in the championship game before an electrical issue forced the postponement.

BHS led that one 3-1 in the third inning before the lights went out, and lost it about two weeks later in the seventh inning.

Now 8-1 overall and ranked No. 5 in Class 3A this week, Basalt is slated to play a doubleheader at Meeker on Tuesday.

Aspen softball (0-8) did not play Saturday. The Skiers next play Tuesday at home against Cedaredge.

Basalt boys soccer plays to draw while Aspen loses in first game after long layoff

The Basalt High School boys soccer team competed Saturday at Strive Prep-Smart Academy in Denver, playing to a 2-2 tie.

The Longhorns gave up the first goal only two minutes into the first half, and allowed the second barely a minute into the second half, part of an overall slow start. BHS rallied to tie the game in the second half with each team having to settle for a draw.

Strive fell to 2-2-1 overall while Basalt moved to 1-3-1 overall with a trip to Moffat County coming up on Thursday.

The Aspen High School boys soccer team played to a 3-0 loss at Monarch on Saturday. It was Aspen’s first game since a 2-1 overtime loss to Basalt in the season opener on Aug. 22. The Skiers (0-2) host Delta on Thursday.

BASALT BOYS GOLF TEAM WINS CEDAREDGE TOURNAMENT THURSDAY

The Basalt High School boys golf team competed Thursday at Cedaredge Golf Club, coming away with a win after shooting a collective 242. Longhorns senior Blake Exelbert was the low medalist, shooting 76, while junior Tyler Sims was fourth after shooting 81.

Eagle Valley was second as a team, shooting 244, while Battle Mountain was third with 260. Eagle Valley’s Jake Crawford was the second individual, shooting 78. Aspen did not compete in Cedaredge.

