Briefs: Basalt softball wins season opener, BHS golf seventh in Grand Junction

Basalt High softball rolls over Cedaredge in season opener

The Basalt High School softball team opened its season Tuesday with a 12-1 win at Cedaredge. Senior Zoe Vozick led the way with four RBI, while junior Maya Lindgren pitched all five innings for the Longhorns.

Basalt (1-0) is in its second season under coach David Miller. BHS finished 9-10 overall in 2018. The Longhorns next travel to the Sheridan tournament beginning Friday. Their home opener is tentatively set for Sept. 7 against Montezuma-Cortez.

Basalt golf takes seventh at Grand Junction tournament

The Basalt High School boys golf team competed Monday at the Grand Junction Invitational, played at Bookcliff Country Club. The Longhorns finished seventh as a team, shooting a collective 32-over 245. Montrose won with 221, followed by Fruita Monument (226) and Grand Junction (235). Aspen did not compete.

Micah Stangebye of Montrose won the tournament, shooting 1-under 70, Grand Junction’s Carson Kerr was a shot back in second.

Basalt was led by Blake Exelbert, who shot 7-over 78 to tie for 10th place. Braden Exelbert shot 83 to tie for 23rd, Adam Gair shot 84 to tie for 27th, Tyler Sims shot 85 to tie for 33rd, and Hunter Oger shot 88 to tie for 44th.

MotherLode Volleyball Classic starts Wednesday in Aspen

The MotherLode Volleyball Classic is back in Aspen for the 47th year over Labor Day Weekend. One of the country’s top-rated pro-am beach tournaments includes 21 different divisions.

Play gets underway Wednesday with men’s 60s, 50s and women’s 45s age divisions at both Koch Lumber Park and Willoughby Park. This includes the MotherLode Masters DiG Magazine National Championships.

By Saturday, action will also be located at Wagner Park and Rio Grande Park. The open finals are scheduled for Monday afternoon at Koch Lumber Park. Spectating is free each day.

Hole-in-one recorded at Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course

Agneta Wettergren hit a hole-in-one at the Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course in Carbondale on Friday, Aug. 16. The ace was recorded on hole No. 8 from 54 yards out with a sand wedge. Ola Wettergren witnessed the shot.

