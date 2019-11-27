Briefs: Basalt adds to all-state honors with soccer’s Bonilla, volleyball’s Andrade

Basalt High School

Basalt High School adds to fall all-state honors with Bonilla, Andrade

Basalt High School’s Gaby Bonilla earned honorable mention all-state soccer honors in Class 3A by CHSAANow.com. According to MaxPreps, the senior led the Longhorns with 13 goals in the regular season, including a four-goal performance against Moffat County. He helped BHS to a 7-7-1 overall record and a trip to the state tournament.

After guiding his team to the 3A state championship game, Roaring Fork’s Nicholas Forbes was named the 3A coach of the year. Dylan Webster, a senior for the Rams, was named first team all-state, while senior Frankie Harrington was named second team and senior Lucas Schramer honorable mention.

In volleyball, Basalt senior Samanta Andrade also earned 3A honorable mention all-state honors. A defensive standout, Andrade led BHS with 290 digs according to MaxPreps. The Longhorns finished the season 11-11 overall.

Announced earlier in the month, Basalt senior Zoe Vozick earned second team all-state honors in softball, with junior Graci Dietrich and freshman Kiera Larson both earning honorable mention all-state honors.

Aspen High School senior Jack Pevny and sophomore Nic Pevny each earned first team all-state honors in golf, while BHS junior Tyler Sims was named honorable mention.

Basalt junior Sierra Bower was named the state’s 3A runner of the year in cross country to go with first-team honors after winning the 3A state championship earlier in the fall. BHS freshman Katelyn Maley and junior Kylie Kenny were each named second team all-state. AHS junior Kendall Clark and Basalt freshman Sarah Levy were each named honorable mention.

All-state football teams will be announced in the coming weeks. The state championship games are scheduled for this weekend.

Aspen’s George Beck to compete in skimo at Youth Olympic Games

Aspen teenager George Beck was one of four named to the U.S. Ski Mountaineering Association’s team for January’s Youth Winter Olympic Games. The athletes were selected based off results at races held at Eldora Mountain Resort over the weekend.

Beck will join Dillon’s Jeremiah Vaille as the two boys who will compete in Lausanne, Switzerland, in less than two months. The two girls selected were Silverthorne’s Grace Staberg and Salt Lake City’s Samantha Paisley.

First men’s downhill training run canceled at Lake Louise

The first training run of the men’s downhill at the Lake Louise World Cup stop was canceled Wednesday. The second training run for Thursday was still scheduled to take place as of Wednesday night, with Aspen’s Wiley Maple set to be the 70th (out of 78) skier out of the starting gate. Maple is trying to earn a start in Saturday’s race in Canada.

There is another training session scheduled for Friday. These are the first men’s speed races of the season.

