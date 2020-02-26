Briefs: Aspen hockey season comes to end with first-round loss to Ralston Valley

Aspen High School

Aspen High hockey loses 6-1 to Ralston Valley in state tournament

The Aspen High School hockey season came to an end Wednesday with a 6-1 loss to Ralston Valley in the first round of the state tournament. Played at the Apex Center Ice Arena in Arvada, No. 10 seed Ralston Valley took control early with goals from Noah Grolnic and Ethan Polacsek for a 2-0 lead. Aspen’s lone goal came shortly after, scored on a power play by Quinn Bowden that made it 2-1 after a period.

The Mustangs came back with two goals in the second period and two more in the third period to run away with the victory. Polacsek and Grolnic each finished with two goals to lead Ralston Valley (13-7), which moves on to play No. 7 Doherty (17-0-1) in the Round of 16 on Friday.

Aspen, which entered as the No. 23 seed in the 24-team tournament, finishes the season with a 3-11-4 overall record.

Basalt’s Faulhaber wins season-long Nor-Am Cup title in halfpipe skiing

Basalt’s Hanna Faulhaber, a 15-year-old halfpipe skier and member of the U.S.’s rookie team, clinched the season-long discipline title in the Nor-Am Cup this past weekend in Calgary. With 295 points, Faulhaber won the title over Canada’s Amy Fraser (221 points) and Great Britain’s Zoe Atkin (200 points).

Faulhaber finished fourth in the Calgary Nor-Am, held only a week after she won the Aspen Freeskiing Open Nor-Am at Buttermilk Ski Area. Faulhaber had her first three World Cup starts this season, only her second competing at the FIS level.

The halfpipe season is over outside of April’s USASA national championships at Copper Mountain Resort.

Gaston, Beck win Mother of All Ascensions uphill race on Tuesday

Aspen’s John Gaston, a member of the U.S. ski mountaineering team, won Tuesday’s annual Mother of All Ascensions uphill race at Snowmass Ski Area. Gaston, 33, climbed the roughly 2,700 vertical feet in 28 minutes, 57.8 seconds, to hold off Aspen’s Max Taam (33:14.7), a fellow U.S. skimo athlete. Aspen’s George Beck, the 17-year-old who represented the U.S. at the Youth Olympic Games in skimo this winter, was third in 35:02.4.

Beck’s mother, Rachel Beck, recorded the fastest individual time among women in 42:39. She beat Amanda Brothers (43:41.1) and Megan Bentzin (45:50) to the finish line.

Many of these same athletes are likely to compete in Saturday’s annual Power of Four ski mountaineering race, put on by Aspen Skiing Co.

