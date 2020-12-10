Bode Miller’s going to Granby with new Crosson demo fleet after partnership

Granby Ranch Resort just announced a new partnership that will bring a new fleet of Crosson demo skis and Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller to Granby Ranch this winter.



GRANBY — As if opening for the season Friday morning wasn’t enough, Granby Ranch has just unveiled a new partnership that will greatly enhance the resort’s demo fleet and bring the most decorated male Alpine skier in U.S. history to the mountain not once, but twice this winter.

The Crosson Ski Company was founded by Chase Englehart, a competitive skier with a background in aerospace engineering. After three years of research and development, the 2020-21 skis recently debuted and will be available to demo and purchase at Granby Ranch this season.

On top of that, the resort is planning a series of “Demo Performance Saturdays” for Dec. 29, Jan. 16, Feb. 13, March 6, March 13 and March 20. What’s more is that Crosson Ski Chief Innovation Officer Bode Miller will be at the resort for two of those days on Dec. 29 and Feb. 13.

An Olympic gold medalist and world champion, Miller needs little introduction, as he is the most successful male American Alpine ski racer of all time.

“The entire team here at Granby Ranch is honored to be partnering with the Crosson Ski Company,” said Jace Wirth, general manager of Granby Ranch. “As a former competitive ski racer, I really appreciate the years of research and design work that have gone into these skis … it’s clearly paid off. Crossons are simply put a cut above and I know that our guests will be thrilled to put these great boards under foot.”

According to the resort, the new strategic alliance between Granby Ranch and Crosson will include other programs as well, like joint marketing initiatives, hosting ski tests in support of development of future models and more. Also, the six Demo Performance Saturdays — including the two Saturdays featuring Miller — will require pre-registration at http://www.granbyranch.com.

“When I came to work with Crosson, I wanted to build great skis and skis that give the average skier the chance to experience the same thrill I have when I get on a truly great ski,” Miller said in a news release. “At Crosson, we have leveraged science, art and tradecraft to make great skis that are largely unmatched.”

Chase Englehart



According to Englehart, the company’s new skis are years in the making and feature the best technology, manufacturing processes and sourcing of unique materials.

“With a strong background in the aerospace sector, I took many of the same principles and applied them to ski design,” Englehart said. “I estimated that if I applied aerospace design and processes and utilized the highest quality materials available, I could realize my vision — the best, highest performance skis ever made … and I’m glad to have some of the first turns on these skis be made at Granby Ranch.”