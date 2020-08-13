Biking briefs: VIDA MTB clinic postponed, high school season goes virtual this fall

A rider takes to the trails in Snowmass Village.

VIDA MTB SERIES WOMEN’S CLINIC POSTPONED

The summer’s local 2020 VIDA MTB Series appearance, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Snowmass Village, has been postponed to next month. The women’s-only skills clinic is an annual affair in Snowmass, but is unable to take place as planned this weekend because of the various road closures related to the Grizzly Creek Fire.

COLORADO HIGH SCHOOL MOUNTAIN BIKE LEAGUE SWITCHES TO VIRTUAL FORMAT FOR FALL SEASON

Instead of a traditional race season this fall, the Colorado High School Cycling League will host virtual challenges and competitions for member mountain biking programs.

League President Antonio Gallegos said in a league statement that “it is clear that a viable race season is not possible or responsible.” Gallegos said the social and financial costs to produce quality events that embody the league’s mission “significantly outweigh the benefits.”

Because of that, the league will host virtual challenges and contests through Oct. 25 via Singletrack Solidarity, a program that will allow teams and individuals to be ranked, scored and recognized. The league also intends to host a variety of contests “where riders can share their creative talents” on non-challenge weekends.

Individuals will be ranked within their region by category, while teams will be ranked within their region by division. The league plans to have a season award ceremony in late October.

For more information on the league’s season of Singletrack Solidarity, visit ColoradoMTB.org.

