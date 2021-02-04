Basketball: Aspen boys open season with win, Basalt sweeps rival Roaring Fork





The Aspen High School boys basketball team got its long-delayed season underway Thursday, winning 51-44 at Grand Junction.

The Skiers (1-0) struggled early and trailed 11-6 after a quarter, but responded with 17 points in the second quarter to lead 23-18 at the halftime break. AHS led only 38-36 after three quarters before getting some distance on Grand Junction (1-2) in the fourth.

Elliot Teague led Aspen with 16 points, while both Shae Korpela (14) and Taylor Akin (10) also found double figures.

“He was great for us,” AHS coach Alex Schrempf texted of Teague. “Getting our footing, proud we could get a W in our first game against a team that’s already played multiple games.”

The Skiers are currently scheduled to play at Gunnison on Saturday before traveling to Basalt on Tuesday.

Basalt basketball teams sweep through Rams

The Basalt High School basketball teams swept Roaring Fork on Thursday.

The BHS girls won 35-26 behind a stingy defense that only allowed the Rams to score two points in the fourth quarter. Gracie Reardon scored 10 points and was the lone Longhorn in double figures.

The 4-0 start for Basalt is believed to be its best start in at least a decade, if not much longer. BHS also has recorded wins this season over Glenwood Springs (36-29), Gunnison (67-33) and Grand Junction (31-22). The Longhorn girls next play Grand Valley on Saturday.

The Basalt boys won 56-46 over Roaring Fork on Thursday to move to 2-1 on the season. The difference came in the fourth quarter, when the Longhorns scored 22 points, most coming from either the 3-point line or the free-throw line.

Basalt’s Wish Moore had a monster game, scoring 28 points. He had 15 points by halftime and scored 13 more in the fourth quarter, including a 7-for-7 showing from the foul line.

The BHS boys opened their season with a 50-42 loss at Glenwood Springs before a 52-50 win over Gunnison. They next play Grand Junction on Saturday morning before hosting Aspen on Tuesday.

