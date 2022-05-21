Basalt’s Katelyn Maley wins girls 800-meter run on second day of state track meet

Basalt's Katelyn Maley made her move halfway through the Class 3A girls 800-meter race and held the lead through the finish line to win the event at the CHSAA track and field state championships on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Katelyn Maley’s trophy shelf is getting quite crowded. The Basalt High School junior added to her collection on Saturday by winning the Class 3A girls 800-meter run at the CHSAA state championship meet at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.

Sitting in roughly third place after the first lap, Maley took the lead around the midway point of the race and held on for the win. It was close at the finish, however, with Maley coming in at 2 minutes, 13.27 seconds, while Berthoud’s Jaycee Williams was right there with her at 2:13.48. Liberty Common’s Isabel Allori was third in 2:14.45, with Basalt junior Ava Lane coming in fourth in 2:14.82. Coal Ridge’s Mikayla Cheney was eighth in 2:17.42.

For Maley, the state championship joins the two she has in cross country and last spring’s state championship win in the 1,600-meter run, or mile. She took third in the 3,200-meter run on Thursday.

Maley did not get to compete in track as a freshman after that season was canceled because of the pandemic.

She’ll get the chance to defend her state title in the mile on Sunday. The state meet was extended through Sunday after Friday’s action was canceled because of a strong winter storm that hit the state.





Basalt's Katelyn Maley won the Class 3A girls 800-meter race at the CHSAA track and field state championships on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Jeffco Stadium in Lakewood.

Shelby Reardon/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Also Saturday, the BHS girls took fourth in the 4×200-meter relay in 1:46.22. Liberty Common took the win in 1:44.78, followed by North Fork (1:45.90) and Moffat County (1:46.05).

The Aspen girls competed in the 4×100-meter relay prelims on Saturday, finishing 16th in 52.83 seconds and did not make finals. That group included Laurel Yule, Natalie Wesner, Araya Thompson and Kenza Carolan.

The Coal Ridge girls won the 800-meter sprint medley final on Saturday in 1:48.19.

acolbert@aspentimes.com