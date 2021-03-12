Basalt wrestler Ruben Samuelson finishes fourth in the Class 3A state tournament
Basalt High School senior wrestler Ruben Samuelson competed Friday in the Class 3A state tournament, where he finished fourth in the 195-pound bracket in Pueblo.
Samuelson, a Roaring Fork High School student, won his opening-round match, beating Wesley Reeves of Manitou Springs via a 3-0 decision. Then, in the state semifinals, Samuelson lost to Severance’s Colby Runner via a 6-3 decision. Runner lost to Weld Central’s Braden Baumgartner in the final, 5-1.
“Not a bad finish, but not the one we wanted,” BHS coach Ryan Bradley wrote via text.
After his loss, Samuelson bounced back with a quick pin (40 seconds) in the playbacks, beating Strasburg’s Blake Coombs. The third-place match then pitted Samuelson against Reeves for a second time, with Reeves getting the pin in 4:12.
Samuelson, who was Basalt’s lone state qualifier in a condensed postseason field because of the pandemic, finished the season 17-3 overall.
Pagosa Springs won the 3A team state championship.
State hockey brackets announced
The Colorado High School Activities Association released the state hockey brackets on Friday, with only four teams making it to postseason play per classification.
In the new Class 4A, of which Aspen competed, Crested Butte earned the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 Cheyenne Mountain in the semifinals on Wednesday. The other semifinal is No. 2 Kent Denver against No. 3 Battle Mountain. The state championship game is Thursday in Loveland.
Aspen finished the season 3-9 overall.
