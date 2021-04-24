Basalt football beats Cortez in finale, awaits 3A state playoff brackets
The Basalt High School football team closed out its regular season on Saturday night with a 38-12 win over Montezuma-Cortez. The game was played at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction in order to minimize driving time for the teams.
The Longhorns started slow, fumbling only seconds into the game, but a Carson Jenkins interception not long after salvaged the early miscue and got BHS on track. Basalt took a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter on a 5-yard Gavin Webb touchdown run.
The Panthers hung close early on, a 53-yard TD pass from quarterback Ty Blackmer to David Christian making it 7-6 after a failed two-point conversion only seconds into the second quarter.
After that, Basalt took over the game.
A roughly 60-yard punt return for a touchdown by Rulbe Alvarado made it 21-6 midway through the quarter, and not long after BHS quarterback Matty Gillis scrambled 27 yards for a TD run and a 28-6 lead.
A 25-yard pass and catch from Gillis to Sam Sherry with just over a minute until the break made it 35-6 Basalt at halftime.
The only Longhorn points of the second half came via a 34-yard field goal by Carlos Palomares later in the third quarter. The Panthers added on a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, a 25-yard connection from Blackmer to Korie Likes, but it proved far too late for a comeback.
Montezuma-Cortez ends the short, spring season 2-4 overall and isn’t expected to make the playoffs.
Basalt wraps up the regular season with a 5-1 mark, its only loss to No. 1 Glenwood Springs. The Class 3A state playoff brackets are expected out Sunday, where BHS is most likely to end up as either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed, either of which would mean a home playoff game next week.
Aspen, which beat Coal Ridge on Friday to finish 3-3, is in a good position to land as a No. 7 or 8 seed in the eight-team bracket.
