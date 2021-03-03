AVSC products Sallinen, Feinberg find Rev Tour podium at Copper Mountain Resort

U.S. Revolution Tour



Jon Sallinen took home one of the bigger wins of his young career on Wednesday, winning the men’s halfpipe skiing contest of the U.S. Revolution Tour stop at Copper Mountain.

The 20-year-old from Finland previously trained with the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club and currently works with Carbondale skiing icon Peter Olenick. It’s expected he’ll represent his home country at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Sallinen scored 89.25 on the first of his two runs in Wednesday’s final, holding off Oregon’s Hunter Hess (87.25), a current member of the U.S. national team. In third was another AVSC product in Tristan Feinberg (85), while yet another local Aspen skier in Kai Morris finished sixth (73).

Basalt’s Chace Maytham, who had a breakthrough finals appearance last week in the Rev Tour stop in Aspen, again made finals at Copper out of a 30-man qualifier. However, Maytham did not start the 12-man final.

In the women’s halfpipe skiing contest Wednesday at Copper, Steamboat Springs product Riley Jacobs took the win (88), holding off Pennsylvania native and Team Summit skier Jenna Riccomini (85). Great Britain’s Constance Brogden was third (83.75).

Basalt’s Hanna Faulhaber, who won the same contest a week ago in Aspen, did not compete. She’s slated to compete in both the world championships and the Grand Prix coming up at Buttermilk Ski Area.

The Rev Tour stop at Copper started Tuesday with ski slopestyle. Maine native Kiernan Fagan won the men’s competition, while New York’s Bella Bacon won for the women.

The Rev Tour competition at Copper served as the U.S. national championship this season. It continues with snowboard slopestyle on Thursday and snowboard halfpipe on Friday.

acolbert@aspentimes.com