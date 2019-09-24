Aspen’s Mindy Nagle wins Rolex after hole-in-one during Stirling Cup scramble

Aspen Junior Hockey

Courtesy

Aspen’s Mindy Nagle made what is believed to be history on Sept. 15 when she made a hole-in-one as part of a sponsored giveaway contest during the 19th annual Stirling Cup All-Star Classic at Aspen Golf Club. Nagle won a Rolex watch compliments of Meridian Jewelers, making her ace on the par three 17th hole.

“This is the first time that we know of that a hole-in-one for a prize has been won at the Aspen Golf Club,” head golf professional Jim Pratt said in a news release, noting the golf club will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year. “That’s a big statement with the quality of golfers that play in these events.”

The Stirling Cup is an annual event put on by Aspen Junior Hockey that is dedicated to the memory of Stirling Cooper. David Johnston Architects won first-place gross in the scramble tournament, while Clark’s Market/Aspen Valley Hospital won first-place net.

“It was a special and memorable day punctuated by an improbable and impressive shot by Mindy,” AJH executive director Shaun Hathaway said in the news release. “There’s no doubt that Stirling was smiling down on all of us.”

The weekend included an all-star hockey game the night prior to the golf tournament, which included nine players representing every U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team in history. The Olympians beat the University of Colorado women’s club hockey team, 6-4, with a pair of late third-period goals.