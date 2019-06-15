Aspen’s Linehan, California’s Blumberg win Food & Wine 5K charity run

The annual Food & Wine Classic 5K charity run was held early Friday morning at Rio Grande Park. With plenty of celebrity chefs and wine experts on hand to test out their lungs in the thin Aspen air, the event raised money for Wholesome Wave, a national nonprofit that seeks to make locally grown produce more affordable, and the Jacques Pepin Foundation, which provides free life skills and culinary training to those facing a high barrier to employment.

Aspen’s Jack Linehan won the 5K, which loops part of the Rio Grande Trail, with a time of 18 minutes, 48 seconds. He won by about 25 seconds over Carbondale’s Jeremy Duncan, while Craig Lewis was third in 20:02.

Taking the women’s title was Jaclyn Blumberg of Corte Madera, California. She finished 11th overall in 22:06. Aspen’s Christine Benedetti was second among women and 14th overall, while Julie Kinnaird of Fort Collins was third.

Announcers said more than 400 runners took part in the 7 a.m. event, a race record.