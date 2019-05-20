Aspen’s Guthrie finishes 18th at 3A state golf tournament in Eagle after second round canceled

The Aspen High School girls golf team competed Monday in the first round of the Class 3A state tournament at Eagle Ranch Golf Club.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the second day of the tournament was canceled because of the weather, meaning Monday’s first-round results are final.

The Aspen High School girls golf team trudged through a cold and wet first round at the Class 3A state golf tournament Monday at Eagle Ranch Golf Club, with Tuesday’s second round having been canceled because of the weather.

With three players competing, Aspen was able to produce a team score for the first time in program history. AHS shot a collective 116-over-par in the first round to end the tournament in 13th place out of 16 teams. Aspen coach Martha Richards said it took the team about 6 1/2 hours to complete their rounds.

“It was a LONG DAY!” Richards wrote in a text. “Conditions were really hard — I am SUPER proud of them — they played hard and kept fighting all day!”

Colorado Academy led the field at 14-over to win its fourth straight state title, going back to a 4A crown in 2016. They won with a 22-shot advantage over Kent Denver, its closest competitor for the overall crown.

Aspen’s best individual score came from senior Zoe Guthrie, who shot 21-over 93 to finish tied for 18th. This was her third time at the state tournament.

Juniors Avery Hirsch (107, 38th) and Hailey Higdon (132, 76th), both first time state qualifiers, rounded out the scoring for the Skiers.

Colorado Academy’s Caroline Jordaan, who will compete for the University of Denver, won the individual title at 1-under (71), while Jefferson Academy’s Aubri Braecklin and Kent Denver’s Charlotte Hillary tied for second at 3-over. Rifle’s Masi Smith was fourth at 5-over.

