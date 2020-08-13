Aspen senior Jake Doyle finishes third at Saddle Rock as golf season carries on

Aspen High School

Missing many of its key players, the Aspen High School boys golf team sent two different groups to two different tournaments on Wednesday and Thursday as part of its early stretch of competitions.

The main group competed Wednesday at Saddle Rock Golf Course in Aurora, a tournament hosted by perennial power Kent Denver. The Skiers shot 243 to finish in seventh as a team, while Arapahoe — state runner-up in Class 5A last fall — led the way with 226 for the win. Colorado Academy, Kent Denver and Sterling all shot 235 to tie for second place.

Kent Denver’s Jeffrey Zhou shot 2-under 70 for the individual win, followed in second by Arapahoe’s Matthew Wilkinson (72) and in third by Aspen senior Jake Doyle, who shot 2-over 74. He was the only Skier in the top 20, with Will Stiller next up, finishing tied for 26th with 82.

“The two of them played really well. Saddle Rock is a very difficult golf course,” AHS coach Mary Woulfe said. “Kudos to Jake Doyle, who for four years has been playing behind these incredibly good players and just nipping at their heels and finally is coming into his own. I feel really proud of Jake.”

AHS freshman Miles Butera, competing in his first high school tournament, shot 87 to finish tied for 47th, while senior Gavin Heil shot 99 to finish in 80th place.

Aspen also sent a group to Cobble Creek Golf Course in Montrose on Thursday. AHS tied with Rifle for ninth place after shooting 277. Durango and Montrose tied for first with 229, while Fruita Monument and Eagle Valley tied for third with 235. In fifth was Basalt with 244; the Longhorns did not compete Wednesday at Kent Denver.

Durango’s Anthony Flint shot 2-under 70 to hold off Jordan Jennings of Montrose by a shot for the individual title.

Aspen’s Keaton Miller and Basalt’s Garrett Exelbert led the way locally by shooting 80 to tie for 13th. Basalt’s Braden Exelbert was a shot back in a tie for 16th and Kyle Murray shot 83 to finish in 21st place. Sam Sherry (89, T31) and Alec Claassen (94, T37) each came in under 100 strokes for Basalt, as did Aspen’s Andrew Vallone (97, T44).

Not able to play this week due to personal reasons were Aspen’s Nic Pevny, Lucas Lee and John Hall, the team’s three returning state qualifiers. Pevny led AHS to the win in the season-opening tournament last week at Cedaredge.

The Skiers are scheduled to send a group to Fruita on Monday, while Basalt is scheduled to host a tournament on Tuesday at River Valley Ranch near Carbondale. RVR also is slated to host the regional tournament next month.

