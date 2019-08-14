Aspen High boys golf struggles some in tournaments at Cherry Creek, Kent Denver

Aspen High School

Courtesy

The Aspen High School boys golf team competed for the third time on Wednesday at the Sun Devil Invitational, hosted by Kent Denver at Saddle Rock Golf Course in Aurora.

Aspen senior Jack Pevny led the Skiers by shooting 7-over 79 to finish in a tie for 14th. Will Stiller and Jake Doyle each shot 14-over 86 to finish tied for 33rd, while Cole Kennedy shot 21-over 93 to tie for 54th.

Kent Denver’s Jeffrey Zhou and Lakewood’s Max Lange each led the field by shooting even par 72.

Lakewood won the team title with a collective 10-over 226, beating Arapahoe by two shots and Montrose by six. Kent Denver was fourth, while Aspen was 10th with a three-person combined score of 251.

The Skiers also competed Tuesday, playing at the Cherry Creek Invitational at Buffalo Run Golf Course in Commerce City. Aspen finished in a tie for 11th place with a collective 242. Montrose won the tournament by 12 strokes over Mullen, with Fairview taking third.

Jordan Jennings of Montrose won the individual title by a stroke over teammate Ryan Lords. Jennings shot 5-under 67. Pevny led the Skiers, tying for 24th after shooting 4-over 76 in his first high school tournament of the fall.

Doyle (T50, 82) and Kennedy (T57, 84) were the other scoring players for Aspen in Cherry Creek.

Pevny’s younger brother, sophomore Nic Pevny, did not compete in either of the Denver tournaments this week after winning the season-opening tournament at Battlement Mesa on Aug. 9.

Aspen next is scheduled to play Monday at Fruita. Monday also is the first day of classes at the high school.

The Skiers are the defending 3A state champions.

