Aspen girls soccer rallies back to beat Basalt to start busy final week of play

The Aspen High School girls soccer team plays at Basalt on Monday, May 2, 2022, on the BHS field.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

After trailing early, the No 8-ranked Aspen High School girls soccer team scored three unanswered goals for a 3-1 league win at rival Basalt on Monday evening.

The victory on the BHS field gave the Skiers the season sweep of the Longhorns after also winning 5-1 back on April 20 in Aspen.

“It’s great to work your way back into the game and for the girls to show that character, to not panic, and to realize the game is 80 minutes long,” AHS coach Chris Ellis said. “Never easy coming to your rival. They always put on a good performance, and they make you work and tonight was no exception.”

Down 1-0 midway through the first half, the Skiers responded with goals from Maddie Hicks and Mica Bodkins to make it 2-1 in favor of AHS at the break. Bodkins added a second goal with just under 15 minutes remaining in the game to effectively put it out of reach.

Basalt fell to 5-7-1 overall and has two games remaining in its regular season, next being a home date on Thursday with Delta. BHS will then host Grand Junction on Saturday. With an RPI of 25 as of Monday night, the Longhorns still have a good chance of making the 32-team state tournament bracket in Class 3A.





For Aspen, now 10-1-1 overall, Monday’s win was the start of a stretch of four games in six days to finish out the regular season. The Skiers play again Tuesday evening at Delta in another critical league game before hosting Vail Mountain School on Friday night in a game that will likely determine the outright league championship.

“Very busy week,” Ellis said. “That’s the idea of this week, is, as the cliché goes, one game at a time. Just keep picking them off.”

Aspen had an RPI of 6 in 3A as of Monday night, meaning the Skiers remain in a strong position to host a first-round playoff game next week. VMS sat just a few spots ahead at No. 4 in RPI as of Monday night, while Delta was No. 19.

RPI, or rating percentage index, is largely what will determine postseason seeding.

Basalt baseball keeps on winning

The Basalt High School baseball team hosted Eagle Valley in a non-league game on Monday, holding on for a 7-4 win.

Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, the Longhorns erupted with five runs in the frame and the defense held the Devils to a single run over the final three innings.

Eagle Valley, a Class 4A team, dropped to 5-11 overall. The 3A Longhorns improved to 9-6 overall after winning for the seventh straight time. BHS had been 2-6 after being swept by Delta on April 19, but has not lost since.

Basalt will next host Aspen (1-13) on Tuesday. That game has been moved up to a 1:30 p.m. first pitch on the BHS field.

The Skiers will then host Eagle Valley at 4 p.m. Wednesday, a game scheduled to be played on Lower Moore Field in Aspen. The team plans to recognize its three seniors prior to the game.

Girls golf competes in Grand Junction

The Aspen High School girls golf team competed Monday at the Tiger Invitational at Bookcliff Country Club in Grand Junction, finishing 10th among the 11 teams playing.

AHS shot a collective 330, while Eagle Valley won behind its 260. In second was Montrose (265) and in third Fruita Monument (270). Aspen finished fourth among the Class 3A schools that competed.

Individually, Aspen freshman Lenna Persson tied for fifth after shooting 85. Eagle Valley’s Kylee Hughes won behind her 80, while Fruita Monument’s Cierra Noetzelmann was a shot back in second.

Aspen did not field its standard varsity lineup for this tournament. The Skiers will next host their home tournament on Monday, May 9, at Aspen Golf Club.

acolbert@aspentimes.com