Aspen girls soccer finishes strong in 5-1 non-league home win over rival Basalt

A few halftime adjustments helped the Aspen High School girls soccer team separate from rival Basalt on Wednesday, with the Skiers pulling away for a 5-1 win under the lights on the AHS turf in their first meeting of the season.

“We moved things around a little bit at halftime and it paid dividends in the second half,” AHS coach Chris Ellis said. “They’ve got some good, quick players. And because it is a rivalry, there is always that little bit of extra effort that people put into the occasion, which I love. I think that’s great. But at halftime, we did switch things around a little bit. I just felt we got ahold of the game a little bit more in the second half.”

The win kept Aspen undefeated on the season, with only a 1-1 draw at Resurrection Christian on Monday keeping the Skiers from a truly perfect mark.

For Basalt, it was a second loss in as many nights after the team fell 3-1 at Glenwood Springs in a competitive non-league game on Tuesday. Wednesday’s game with Aspen had been rescheduled from last week after winter weather forced postponements across all sports.

"It's unfortunate the way our schedule has played out this year," said first-year BHS coach Molly DeMarr. "I was incredibly proud of them after last night. We were just tired. My girls are worn. They are worn out. I think today we had one or two subs, that was it."





Aspen jumped out to a quick lead against Basalt. Jenny Ellis scored on a penalty kick barely five minutes into the game and about three minutes later Lexi Cordts-Pearce put in a rebound to make it 2-0 Skiers not even 10 minutes into the match.

The game settled down after that, and Basalt’s Sarah Levy scored with 17 minutes remaining until the break to make it 2-1 at halftime with the Longhorns very much in the mix.

“What I’ve always told my girls and from my experience playing soccer, really the worst place to be is up 2-nil,” DeMarr said of having to fight back from a 2-0 deficit, when leading teams tend to back off the attack and allow their opponents to climb back into it. “It kind of puts a fire under us. But we just started falling apart there. We can play so well and then we just kind of lose touch. But hopefully we can string it all together here soon.”

Missing two starters on top of the back-to-back games, the Longhorns couldn’t keep up after halftime. Ellis scored her second about seven minutes into the second half to make it 3-1, and the Skiers put it away with two late goals in the span of about a minute from Cordts-Pearce and Alika Bassi.

“They had a very hard game on Monday,” Chris Ellis said, referring to Aspen’s trip to Resurrection Christian. “It was quite physical. We had a few bangs and bruises and what have you, but they came back well tonight, came back strong and particularly in that second half I thought they played very well.”

Aspen and Basalt are scheduled to meet again May 2 on the BHS field in a league game. Before then, the No. 7-ranked Skiers (7-0-1 overall) are set to next host Delta on Saturday in a non-league game, while the Longhorns (4-4-1 overall) are back at it Thursday with a league game at Rifle.

