Aspen Cycling Club weekly race results: Lower River Road time trial from July 24

ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS

LOWER RIVER ROAD TIME TRIAL (8.8 MILES)

FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, 2019

Mens A (Open)

1 0:18:40 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski

2 0:18:52 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents

3 0:19:12 JACOBI, Kevin Limelight Hotel

4 0:19:23 LEWIS, Joe

5 0:19:35 MIX, Kevin

6 0:20:26 BUTTINE, Andrea ALP Cycles Racing

Mens B (Advanced)

1 0:18:22 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski

2 0:19:29 KOORN, Jan Pieter Limelight Hotel

3 0:19:46 KELLY, Christian Limelight Hotel

4 0:20:27 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:20:33 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen

6 0:20:39 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork

7 0:20:54 STARK, Milo Freaks

8 0:20:56 LINN, John Limelight Hotel

9 0:21:38 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski

10 0:22:58 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel

Mens C (Novice)

1 0:20:52 JOHNSON, Brian Hub of Aspen

2 0:23:13 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling

3 0:23:14 MURPHY, Marshall

4 0:23:41 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski

5 0:24:13 OWEN, Tim

Womens C (Novice)

1 0:23:14 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel

Mens Masters (50+)

1 0:20:13 LANDGRAFF, Peter Celebrity/Chalet

2 0:21:47 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed

3 0:22:27 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents

4 0:22:41 GETTINGER, Mike MG Cycle and Sport

5 0:22:56 RYAN, Chris

6 0:23:05 DUBE, Matt

Womens Masters (50+)

1 0:21:26 MELLIN, Heidi Limelight Hotel

2 0:22:38 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel

3 0:23:23 PORTER, Cathy Basalt Bike & Ski

4 0:25:51 VALENTINE, Joan

Mens Grand Masters (60+)

1 0:21:08 HANDWERK, Jeff

2 0:21:12 PIERCE, Danny

3 0:21:32 KREUZ, Kevin

Womens Grand Masters (60+)

1 0:24:15 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel

2 0:27:24 DOLBY, Pam

3 0:28:52 HOFFMANN, Heidi Aspen Triathlon Club

Mens Super Grand Masters (70+)

1 0:22:53 IRELAND, Michael

2 0:22:55 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel

3 0:24:16 GRICE, John

4 0:24:33 MEANS, Graeme

5 0:24:53 OLENICK, Bob

6 0:25:18 OVEREYNDER, Phil

7 0:30:27 HODGES, Bill

Mens Super Grand Masters (80+)

1 0:36:35 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem

High School Girls (grades 9-12)

1 0:25:05 HEATH, Megan Basalt High School MTB Team

Middle School Boys (grades 5-8)

1 0:22:33 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel

—Race Marshals: David Chernosky, Scott Mellin, Kristen Heath, Larry Jones, Lyle Ginsburg, John Callahan, Brett Wachtendorf, Mike Armstrong

—Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.