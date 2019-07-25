Aspen Cycling Club weekly race results: Lower River Road time trial from July 24
ASPEN CYCLING CLUB — WEEKLY RACE RESULTS
LOWER RIVER ROAD TIME TRIAL (8.8 MILES)
FROM WEDNESDAY, JULY 24, 2019
Mens A (Open)
1 0:18:40 RALSTON, Andrew Basalt Bike & Ski
2 0:18:52 PETERSON, Butch RFMBA Trail Agents
3 0:19:12 JACOBI, Kevin Limelight Hotel
4 0:19:23 LEWIS, Joe
5 0:19:35 MIX, Kevin
6 0:20:26 BUTTINE, Andrea ALP Cycles Racing
Mens B (Advanced)
1 0:18:22 ADAMS, Casey Basalt Bike & Ski
2 0:19:29 KOORN, Jan Pieter Limelight Hotel
3 0:19:46 KELLY, Christian Limelight Hotel
4 0:20:27 ELLIOT, Simon Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:20:33 MAPLE, Michael Hub of Aspen
6 0:20:39 SMITH, Larry Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork
7 0:20:54 STARK, Milo Freaks
8 0:20:56 LINN, John Limelight Hotel
9 0:21:38 SIRIANNI, Phil Basalt Bike & Ski
10 0:22:58 BURKLEY, Rich Limelight Hotel
Mens C (Novice)
1 0:20:52 JOHNSON, Brian Hub of Aspen
2 0:23:13 CIBULSKY, John Roaring Fork Cycling
3 0:23:14 MURPHY, Marshall
4 0:23:41 MURPHY, Mark Basalt Bike & Ski
5 0:24:13 OWEN, Tim
Womens C (Novice)
1 0:23:14 SHAW, Sara Limelight Hotel
Mens Masters (50+)
1 0:20:13 LANDGRAFF, Peter Celebrity/Chalet
2 0:21:47 CHILSON, Chip Aspen Sports Performance/Litespeed
3 0:22:27 GIBANS, Jon RFMBA Trail Agents
4 0:22:41 GETTINGER, Mike MG Cycle and Sport
5 0:22:56 RYAN, Chris
6 0:23:05 DUBE, Matt
Womens Masters (50+)
1 0:21:26 MELLIN, Heidi Limelight Hotel
2 0:22:38 KELLY, Chris Limelight Hotel
3 0:23:23 PORTER, Cathy Basalt Bike & Ski
4 0:25:51 VALENTINE, Joan
Mens Grand Masters (60+)
1 0:21:08 HANDWERK, Jeff
2 0:21:12 PIERCE, Danny
3 0:21:32 KREUZ, Kevin
Womens Grand Masters (60+)
1 0:24:15 CALLAHAN, Kathleen Limelight Hotel
2 0:27:24 DOLBY, Pam
3 0:28:52 HOFFMANN, Heidi Aspen Triathlon Club
Mens Super Grand Masters (70+)
1 0:22:53 IRELAND, Michael
2 0:22:55 CROSS, Ed Limelight Hotel
3 0:24:16 GRICE, John
4 0:24:33 MEANS, Graeme
5 0:24:53 OLENICK, Bob
6 0:25:18 OVEREYNDER, Phil
7 0:30:27 HODGES, Bill
Mens Super Grand Masters (80+)
1 0:36:35 HOUOT, Jacques Frenchy No Problem
High School Girls (grades 9-12)
1 0:25:05 HEATH, Megan Basalt High School MTB Team
Middle School Boys (grades 5-8)
1 0:22:33 KELLY, Chase Limelight Hotel
—Race Marshals: David Chernosky, Scott Mellin, Kristen Heath, Larry Jones, Lyle Ginsburg, John Callahan, Brett Wachtendorf, Mike Armstrong
—Results may also be viewed at http://www.aspencyclingclub.org. Questions about results should be directed to results@aspencyclingclub.org.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.